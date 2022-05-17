Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Who is Ellen Barkin and why will she testify at trial?

Lto actress Ellen Barkin and Amber Heard’s sister, Whitney Henriquezwill testify on Heard’s behalf when the latter’s libel trial with her ex-husband Johnny Depp will resume next week.

Barkin will be called to the stand as a witness for Heard via video, while Henriquez will take the stand in person. Depp, 58, will also take the stand once again to be questioned by Heard’s legal team, according to the magazine’People‘.

Henriquez and Barkin, 68, have already testified on Heard’s behalf in Depp’s highly publicized case against British tabloid ‘The Sun‘ for defamation.

Barkin’s representatives did not immediately respond to the magazine’s request for comment on the actress’ involvement.

Amber Heard mentioned Henriquez during her testimony, alleging on May 5 that her sister was once near a ladder “in the line of fire … trying to get Johnny to stop” during a fight, which Heard said reminded her of an incident rumored between Depp and his ex Kate Moss.

“[Whitney] her back was to the ladder, and Johnny is swinging at her,” the ‘ Aquaman‘. “I don’t doubt, I don’t expect: I just instantly think of Kate Moss and the stairs in my head,” she added.

“And I swung with him,” Heard continued of the alleged March 2015 incident between her, Henriquez and Depp. “In my entire relationship to date with Johnny, he hadn’t thrown a punch. And I, for the first time, punched him-like, really punched him. Right in the face,” she noted.

According to reports, the actress of ‘sea ​​of ​​love‘, Ellen Barkin will corroborate Amber’s testimony about Johnny’s abusive behavior and recount the incidents in which she was allegedly abused at the hands of Johnny.

Ellen previously testified against Johnny in a British libel trial in 2020, which she lost.

Barkin, who was Depp’s girlfriend in the late nineties while they were shooting the movie ‘Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas‘, he testified during his libel trial that he had once thrown a bottle of wine across the hotel room at him, according to Reuters.

the star of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean‘ called the claim “false”, stating that Barkin had a grudge against him and adding: “I don’t have an anger management problem,” Reuters reported.

Johnny was the lead in the film in question, while Ellen had a small role as a waitress, and things quickly turned romantic between the two actors once they started working together.

According to ‘The Daily Mail’While speaking in court in 2020, Johnny opened up about his time with Ellen. He said the two Hollywood stars had been friends for several years “before a sexual element started” while working on ‘Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas‘.

Following Ellen’s separation from gabriel byrneShe and Johnny were intimate for months on and off during the filming of the film.

However, things changed when Johnny realized that he and Ellen disagreed about their future together.

“She wanted more than a relationship. She wanted a proper relationship with me and I didn’t want that,” the actor said under oath.

“I didn’t feel the same way about her as she did about me, and I guess from that point on she got very, very angry,” Depp said.

Ellen Barkin will testify as a witness for Amber Heard’s case. Barkin will tell the court that Johnny Depp was violent and abusive around her when they dated. #IStandWithAmberHeardpic.twitter.com/WJV0F5VTX9 ? Ivana Stairs (@IvanaE) May 11, 2022

The issue that Ellen was very upset to which Johnny was referring arises after the condemning statements of the actress, where he assured that he had thrown a bottle of wine at her after getting angry with heraccording to Page Six.

Johnny denied any wrongdoing and called Ellen’s claims false. In the time since their relationship, the two have apparently had no communication outside of court appearances.

Now, Ellen is being called as a witness in Johnny and Amber’s trial.

Depp is suing Heard for defamation, arguing that her 2018 op-ed for Washington Post about surviving domestic violence tarnished her reputation and ruined her career opportunities, even though she didn’t mention him by name in the article. She stated that after Heard’s accusations against him, she lost “nothing less than everything”.

Johnny and Amber got married in 2015 and they broke up in May 2016, when Heard filed for a domestic violence restraining order against him, accusing him of abusing her. Depp denied the allegations, and the former couple settled their divorce out of court in August 2016.

The trial, which began on April 11, was adjourned last week and will resume Monday at 9 a.m. ET. Judge Penney Azcarate has ordered the jury in the Fairfax County (Virginia) case not to investigate anything related to the trial on the Internet while it is on hiatus.