Johnny Depp jokes when entering the court after being acclaimed: “They are relatives”

Maximum tension in the trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. The actor has entered the court joking after being acclaimed by his fans. “They are relatives, all relatives”, he has said before entering.

The actress has been booed upon arrival at the court by the people who were outside, unlike the actor, who has been acclaimed.

The trial resumed this Monday after a week of interruption after starting on April 11. The actress was questioned by her lawyer and, later, by Depp’s lawyer. “I knew I had to leave him. I knew that, if he didn’t, he wouldn’t survive“, says Heard. It is the second time that the actress Amber Heard testifies in the trial against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

“The person I was afraid of was also the person I I was in love“, has added.

50 and 100 million dollars

In court, a decision is made $50 million lawsuit of the actor against his ex-wife, answered by the actress with a $100 million request.

It is a long judicial process in which different graphic evidence and different witnessess to defend each his position.

In addition to the economic resolution, the trial leaves a an emotional imprint after several days showing images, videos and testimonies of what their relationship was. This has been indicated by Amber Heard. “The most embarrassing and humiliating things I’ve ever survived are used against me every day. I am suffering a lot emotionally“, has said.