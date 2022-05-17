Jennifer Lopez argues that wearing nightgowns as dresses

Ads

Jennifer Lopez woke up like this.

Ms. Affleck-to-be walked out to Los Angeles over the weekend looking casual and chic in what appeared to be a sleeveless white dress with lace trim.

While it could have easily been mistaken for one of this season’s Bridgerton-inspired baggy dresses, her dress is actually a nightgown from Californian brand Dôen.

Either way, the label offers a variety of luxury sleepwear that could double as royal clothes, and if anyone can wear a nightgown on the streets of Los Angeles, it’s J.Lo.

She accessorized her simple nightgown with Celine sunglasses, oversized hoop earrings, layered gold necklaces and crystal-embellished Gucci wedges, showing off her new green diamond engagement ring.

Lopez greeted as she was photographed out and about in her nightgown on May 14. [email protected] / MEGA

With her hair pulled back into an effortlessly high bun, the 52-year-old pop star carried an embroidered Dior book bag ($ 3,700) with a print that included flowers and animals to complete her summer look.

J.Lo added Gucci’s extra-high platform wedges to dress up her loose nightgown.

The following day, the “Marry Me” actress was carrying the same bag and wearing the same sunglasses, but changed her style by sporting a super short Gucci denim dress ($ 2,100) and light-heeled shoes for a date. with Affleck and his mother at Soho House in Malibu.

Lopez showed off her toned legs in a mini Gucci as she took her mother, Guadalupe, out for lunch in Malibu last weekend. Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

As for her bedtime look, J.Lo’s exact Dôen nightie is no longer available, but fans can pick up a similar style from the brand for a roll-out-of-bed style moment.

