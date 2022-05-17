Jennifer Lopez and Nadia Ferreira: the engagement rings Marc Anthony gave them look alike

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony They had a 7-year relationship where they formed a family with their twins, Emme and Max. Their intimate wedding was in June 2004 and later, they announced their divorce in 2011. Now both the salsero and “La Diva del Bronx” are committed to Nadia Ferreira and Ben Affleck, respectively.

It was just this weekend that the singer gave the ring to the former Miss Paraguay, however, the attention of his fans and Internet users was drawn to how similar the jewel was to the one that the Puerto Rican gave JLo in 2004.

For this reason, the Page Six site investigated Ferreira’s ring and Jennifer Lopez’s, after asking expert jewelers, they came to the conclusion that the central diamonds coincide as they are princess cut as well as the two pieces are flanked by two conical baguettes, which makes the design have very similar parameters.

The rings have the same cut

However, the difference would be the cost since while he the model is a 10-carat diamond and it is estimated that its cost would be valued at half a million dollars. JLo’s is from Harry Winston and is valued at $4 million.

And it is that without a doubt, “The Diva of the Bronx” is used to receiving engagement rings with an extraordinary value, for example, she was recently caught with a green diamond, suspecting that it would be the jewel that Ben Affleck gave him to seal his love.

This ring surprised the experts since this precious stone is rare to find, so its value would be 10 million dollars, according to experts to Page Six.