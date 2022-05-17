Jason Momoa apologizes after taking photos in the Sistine Chapel

Jason Momoa caused controversy after take photos with multiple people as part of his visit to the emblematic Sistine Chapelhence He apologized if his actions were lacking in respect to Italian culture, the country where he is located filming installment number ten of Fast and furiouswhich is expected to premiere in May 2023.

The actor, who according to US media reports is dating Mexican Eiza González, joined the Vin Diesel franchise as a villainhence took advantage of his free time to visit the Vatican City and left a mark through his social networks with the message: “what a beautiful start to our day off enjoying Rome”.

However, in the comments they reminded him that it was forbidden to take photos and videos with Michelangelo’s paintings and there were even those who criticized him for going against an entire culture.

Momoa apologized for photos

Through a video posted on Just Jaredwho stars Aquaman He appeared exercising just before giving a few words to his followers asking for forgiveness if he offended them. “It is my last day in Rome and I love you and Italy. If you ever thought I disrespected your culture, that was not my intention.”.

Also, he hoped that It’s not the first time you enter this placebut that he did so when he was approximately 19 years old and that he made a donation to the church to enjoy the private ride.

“During a trip to the Vatican, with all those wonders, I discovered that what they want is to take a picture with me. I didn’t get it but I still did. I was very respectful and I asked permission, so I thought there was no problem. I would never want to do anything to offend the culture of others,” she added.