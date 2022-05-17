Jane Foster Meets Valkyria in New Marvel Movie Image

MADRID, May 17. (CultureLeisure) –

July 8thMarvel fans will once again hear the roar of thunder when they head to theaters to see Thor: Love and Thunder. And while the premiere of the film directed by Taika Waititia spectacular new image starring Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie and the mighty thor by Natalie Portman shows the two heroines together for the first time.

The fourth installment in the franchise starring Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder, will bring old acquaintances of the saga What Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie Already Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, now converted into Mighty Thor. But also the debut of a new villain within the Marvel Cinematic Universe: the hatthe Butcher of the Gods, embodied by Christian Bale.

A new enemy whose sole purpose is to end up erasing from the face of existence each and every one of the gods. The presence of this deadly villain will pose a threat of such magnitude that will force Thor to require the presence of each and every one of his comrades of battles, including his partner in battle, Valkyria and his former great love, Jane Foster.

It was DiscussingFilm who, through its official Twitter account posted a picture of the current ruler of New AsgardValkyria with Jane Foster, who wears her stunning new look as Mighty Thor.

As can be seen in the photograph, they are accompanied by a Egyptian-looking female figurewhich seems to indicate that both heroines are gathered and taking a seat in what could well be the Hall of the Council of the Gods.

And it is that, the danger posed by the irruption of Gorr for both Thor and New Asgard, as well as for the rest of the gods, could have congregated with the main deities to figure out how to deal with this deadly threat.

A new look at Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson in ‘THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER’. pic.twitter.com/9ZD8XaLcBI — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 16, 2022

We must not forget that the character that Bale will embody is a being of divine powers and, the current possessor of the necro-sword, a deadly blade capable of snatching the lives of gods and celestials. Without a doubt a cause of great concern for the protagonists that in the image show clear signs of restlessness and restlessness.

In fact, Tessa Thompson’s Valkyriewho appears clad in her new armor, is meditative, faced with a situation that could surpass them all. Y the same goes for jane fosterwho is shown in her uniform as the new Goddess of Thunder and without her helmet.

In addition to the already mentioned PortmanThompson, Hensworth and Bale, Taika Waititi’s film will be the return of another old acquaintance of the sagathe lady sif by Jamie Alexander and Russell Crowe’s debut as Zeus himself.

On the other hand, Thor: Love and Thunder will also bring back Chris Pratt as Peter QuillKaren Gillian as Nebula, cameos by Sam Neill as the false Odin, Melissa McCarthy as the false Hela, Matt Damon as the false Loki, and Luke Hemsworth as the false Thor.