“I have learned to trust a lot that life is full of kind people”

Exclusive interview with Mexican actress Teresa Ruiz, star of ‘The Miracle of Father Stu’

At 33 years old, the Mexican actress Teresa Ruiz has behind her an extensive artistic career, where she has worked successfully in all areas: television, theater and cinema.

Such has been his commitment to art as an act of redemption, that he has joined the project of the producer and co-star of ‘The Miracle of Father Stu’, Mark Wahlberg, with whom he shares most of the replicas.

As is known, the story is based on real events and contains very interesting edges. Directed by young newcomer Rosalind Ross, and distributed in theaters by Sony with the promotional support of Bosco Films, the film was released in theaters on May 13. Fortunately, ALETEIA has been able to talk with the nice interpreter.

Why did you decide to participate in a production like this?

Because the story is very beautiful and I think that movies are no longer made with this tone. Now there are many with large doses of action or whose stories are a little darker, right?

I feel that there are very few scripts that talk about the human vocation, about the greatness of the human being, and I wanted to be part of a story like the ones I saw with my parents when I was a child.

This movie reminds me, at times, of films like ‘Meet Joe Black?’ or ‘Chain of favors’. I feel that they are inspiring films and that they are not forgotten over the years.

What did you know about the story of ‘The Miracle of Father Stu’?

Nothing, really. After finishing reading the script I verified that it was based on a real life. And I was pleasantly surprised. In addition, the narration is quite faithful to the original story. Only the film has been sprinkled with a more comical or dramatic moment to enhance very specific scenes.

What has caught your attention about your character?

I really liked Carmen. She is an honest girl with a very pure heart who has the ability to transform herself, to forgive, to change what she believes. I really like those characters. I came from doing things like ‘Narcos’, that is, a job where another aspect of the human being was talked about. However, in ‘The Miracle of Father Stu’ I was able to explore that light and that goodness with which it is sometimes so difficult for us to connect.

Do you have reference of some other cases of conversion as given in this movie?

No, I don’t think so. At the end of the film there is a text that always moves me a lot. It is the one that has to do with the authentic father Stu, who says: “We all go through these processes of transformation but in his case it was an extreme example.”

Those words are very beautiful to me, because in fact there are examples of extreme situations that are worth emphasizing and giving them value in the cinema. Not in vain it is the way of all right? We all have to transform ourselves and we all have to become better human beings to be happy and to be part of a community that is in harmony.

Karen Ballard | sony pictures

Did the person you bring to life get in touch with you, or you with her?

No, we never found her. I asked about it and Mark Wahlberg gave me a little audio in which Stuart talks about how he had a girlfriend, and this girlfriend was a very sweet, very pretty, very familiar Mexican and that he didn’t want to leave her. It was one of his biggest obstacles, like the fact that he was able to start a family. But hey, Stuart found his calling elsewhere. So from that description we started to create the character.

How do you think the viewer will react when they see the film?

I have seen the film with many people I did not know and laughter and tears arose in equal parts. Later I went with my friends -they don’t want to go without me- and they all got the movie, it left them thinking: “Movies that talk about faith, about love of family, are no longer made,” they tell me. And it is that ‘The miracle of Father Stu’, with a strong commercial tone, knows how to combine all the emotions very well. It’s a great inspirational movie.

And what does family represent for you?

I have received all possible support to become an actress thanks to her. Every May 10 I travel to see my mother. At the end of the day it is the only thing that matters to me, that my family is well, that they are healthy, that they are proud of me. And I think that many Mexicans, Latin Americans and Ibero-Americans have such a strong connection with our families, because that is where everything begins.

What have you learned in this whole process?

To trust a lot. I have learned to trust that life is full of kind people, despite some disappointments such as the fact that the film was shot in times of pandemic. However, the entire team around me assured me that everything was going to be alright. And I have to admit that it was like that, they have given me a lot of affection and have treated me with great respect. All of this confirms to me that there is a lot of kindness in the film industry.

Karen Ballard | sony pictures

What was it like working with Mark Wahlberg?

He is the best at what he does. And a person as sweet as generous. The whole team is part of his family. I often compare it to a good football team, where everyone knows how to score goals. That’s how I felt in ‘Father Stu’s Miracle’, where the passes with the ball are perfect and where the experience in the cinema is made very easy.

Did the director give you any specific instructions to make your character?

It gave us a lot of freedom to do what we wanted, to propose ideas… It only made some adjustments if it was very necessary to improve what you already had prepared. He is an intelligent, observant, listening person who knows very well what kind of story he wants to tell.

How can faith be transmitted?

I also learned that in this movie. My character has unshakable faith. While I was reading the script I asked myself: “how do you get to that faith?”. Therefore, for me to play this role was a great challenge. So the first thing I did was to dig into the process of understanding my own faith so that I could pass it on to Stu so that it wouldn’t be a violent act, considering he was an atheist.

What is your opinion about the miracles of the 20th century, according to the two that can be seen in the film?

The great miracle is to be here after a horrible pandemic, where fortunately I have not lost any relatives. And also that, after a year and a half, we have been able to release ‘The Miracle of Father Stu’.