“I am more afraid of what comes after Eurovision”

A star has been born and is looking for a place in the artistic firmament, a mission that may be harder than the already intense preparation required by Eurovision 2022, as recognized by the representative of Spain in this festival, Chanel. “I’m more afraid of what comes next, because I haven’t thought about it yet,” confesses the artist, “very focused” on tonight’s final, for which she starts with her SloMo as the fifth favorite to win by the bookmakers.

Chanel Terrero (Havana, 1991) admits she is “nervous” and confesses that one night she has woken up “activated” at four in the morning, ready to go back to the rehearsal room and practice even more a performance that, learned in her thicker strokes from the selection of Benidorm Fest, could perform sleepwalking. “I’m going for all of them. If not, I wouldn’t spend so many hours on this. But I wouldn’t be disappointed if I didn’t win either, because my team and I have given everything for that glass microphone », she affirms before a possible victory that eurofans have baptized as chanelazo.

She affirms that the hardest thing has not been the hours invested, something to which she is accustomed due to her years of work as a musical performer, but that «it does not matter if you have a bad day here, that you have to pull the group with energy and be ahead with everything.

He does not mention the wave of verbal attacks received after his election last January, nor the criticism of some politician who questioned the feminist nature of his song, things that have faded over time until his candidacy became a one of the most supported and least discussed in Spain.

Has Chanel fallen in love? «I do things not for the result, but from another engine, which is honesty and sincerity. I do things for love. I do not speak from the head and perhaps that is why people have empathized », she affirms « excited »by the large number of positive messages received.

Its stage director and choreographer, the American Kyle Hanagami, a collaborator with stars such as Jennifer López, devised a proposal for the finale that, with a fan at the ready, a bullfighter’s jacket and a fanfare of trumpets at the beginning, stretches the cliché of what is Spanish. “It is very intelligent, because they are topics taken to a 2022 performance,” defends the interpreter.

It is not missing in the middle of the adrenaline Show a cry -“Water!”- that could well become a house brand, something like “Azúcar!” of her countrywoman Celia Cruz.

“Can be. It was not studied, it came out on its own, because I say it a lot, “he says about it.

«My roots pull me a lot. I was born in Cuba and that sandunga is taken. In my house, Gloria Estefan, Celia Cruz, La Lupe, Van Van or Orishas have been heard a lot… They remind me of that thing that cannot be explained, only to feel it when trumpets and a guaguancó sound”, explains this artist who he claims to be who he is because of his essence «and the discipline and technique learned in Catalonia».

“Like me with Beyonce”

Raised from a very young age in Barcelona, ​​she now seems to be reaping the fruits of many years of sowing and work in which, among other things, she was reincarnated as Whitney Houston to sing her songs in the musical The Bodyguard and in which she was about to to be the Anita of remake Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.

“It’s my favorite movie and that character is why I do what I do,” she says in disbelief for having reached the final casting along with five other applicants, including Ariana DeBose herself who won an Oscar for that interpretation. .

This could be Chanel’s definitive springboard to the stars, something she says she hasn’t stopped to think about yet, although she already has projects tied up for when the Eurovision ends, such as starring in the musical Malinche by Nacho Cano. “Working with him has been amazing,” he says of a role he landed long before the festival was even on his radar.

In addition, it is time to think about consolidating his musical career and what will come after SloMo. “That doesn’t give me pressure, that makes me excited,” says this artist who, after more than a decade of artistic career, has opened a new professional path.

«I am a faithful follower of the thought that I do not already have it, so I go for the yes. The music thing is something that has crossed my path and that I have taken with great enthusiasm”, he affirms before expressing one of his dreams: “To do a concert with a lot of songs and for people to enjoy themselves as I did when I was going to see Beyoncé.”