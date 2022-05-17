Hustlers, when Jennifer Lopez thought about becoming a stripper

Hustlers – The girls of Wall Street is the film that airs this evening at 9.45 pm on Canale 5. Presented at the Rome Film Festival, the film is directed by Lorene Scafaria and is inspired, according to the website of theInternet Movie Data Baseto an article published in the New York Magazine, focused on the 2008 economic crisis.

Hustlers – The girls of wall Street, the plot

Destiny (Constance Wu) is a girl “forced” to work as a stripper to support her elderly sick grandmother. The work, however, is not paying off as much as it should, as the owners of the venues she performs for are demanding such high percentages that they leave Destiny with a fistful of flies in hand. Her life changes, however, when she meets Ramona (Jennifer Lopez), a beautiful veteran of the stripper world and skilled dancer of pole dance. Ramona earns figures that Destiny can only dream of and above all has the ability to exercise power over the men who pay her, which Destiny has never been able to do, indeed. Ramona soon decides to take the latest arrival under her wing and, together with her friend Diamond (Cardi B), teaches her all the tricks of the trade to earn more and get her life back in hand.

Then, in 2008, the economic crisis overwhelms the United States, Ramona decides to set up a real criminal association. Since nobody takes care of the stripper, Ramona decides that the strippers will take care of themselves, in a very unbalanced economic system, which harms citizens but enriches the pockets of the men of Wall Street. And it is the latter who are the targets of Ramona’s scam, which soon convinces the others to proceed. Money and luxury are raining again in girls’ lives, but now the price is much higher and it only takes one mistake to bring everything down.

When Jennifer Lopez really thought about becoming a stripper

Hustlers – The girls of Wall Street it is a very physical film, which focuses on the bodies of the actresses on stage, precisely because it is through the body and what it represents in today’s society that the protagonists manage to carry out their scam against the wealthy gentlemen of Wall Street. Jennifer Lopez, in playing Ramona, represents the true leader of the group and her figure is the one that emerges most strongly, but also with the most exposed skin. In an interview with lo Standard the actress and singer explained that shooting Ramona’s scenes as a stripper “it was a really scary thing” because “There is something liberating and powerful about it, but you are really out there, exposed, physically, emotionally and psychologically” . And exposed Jennifer Lopez really was: in playing Ramona, this beautiful and powerful woman who takes everything she wants, Jennifer Lopez had to put on a micro dress for her entry on the scene, which had to be memorable and had to immediately establish the strength of the character.