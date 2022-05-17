In Crafts of Maine in the Java version, players can jump into a world on their own and explore, or they can join their friends in a multiplayer world and play together. Since the very beginning, the popular sandbox game has been an online experience where the player can join other players from all over the world and play together.

Since then, the game and its online capabilities have greatly expanded and now one of the best ways to play is through multiplayer. Players can start in a normal world and build structures together, or join a pre-made world where thousands of other players come together and play all kinds of mod mini-games. The multiplayer scene in Minecraft Java Edition is bigger than ever, and there are certain ways to play with friends and other players.

How to play Minecraft Java Edition with friends (2022)

If players want to join forces and explore the world of Minecraft with others, there are a few different ways to do so. He Bedrock Edition The game has a straightforward approach to multiplayer where anyone can easily create a server world. However, this is a bit tricky in the Java version. There are basically three ways to play Minecraft online:

1) Pre-existing public servants

Servers like Hypixel are the best to play with other players for free (Image via Minecraft)

One of the easiest ways to play online with friends is to jump to a common pre-existing public server. such as hippixel servers and Mineplex, Complex Gaming, etc. they are packed with players playing all sorts of mini-games. These servers also provide players with their own area to play the standard version of the game with other players. With this method, you don’t have to worry about configuring the server. They can simply enter the server address in the game’s multiplayer option and enter the world to join their friends and other players.

2) Create a Minecraft Java Edition server manually

Server .jar file download page (Image via Sportskeeda)

This is one of the most difficult ways to play with friends in the game. Mojang offers gamers a way to create private server files using their computer and playing with others. However, setting up the server can be tricky for most novice players. Server setup requires downloading a Java file from the official website. If players are on a Windows PC, they will have to play around with the path environment variable and then run the java file with a specific command at the command prompt.

The only plus point is that players will have their own server world where they have full control and can play privately with other players.

3) Playing on the Realms server

Realms page in Java Edition (Image via Minecraft)

This is the easiest way to create a private server world in the Java version. However, this method costs real money. worlds It is a feature of the game where players can pay a monthly subscription fee to Mojang to have a personal server world where they can play with friends. Here, players do not have to mess with complex commands and java files because the company will give them the server world. In a Realms world, a total of 10 players can join and play together.

Realms worldwide ownership price is $7.99 per month. So, if players want a seamless private multiplayer experience, they can pay to get this feature in Minecraft Java Edition.

read also

The article continues below.

In addition, there are many websites that offer free or subscription-based server worlds as well. However, players are strictly advised not to visit global free server websites as it can be harmful and dangerous. Players should only adhere to the known and official methods of server creation. Some websites may illegally create Minecraft servers.