how to follow and find the best offers, promotions and discounts of the great special online sale of Mexico

We are practically nothing away from the start of Hot Sale 2022, the great sale in Mexico dedicated to online purchases and that stands out year after year in offering discounts and promotions in various departments of different stores.

According to AMVO data, nine out of 10 potential buyers will use the online channel to plan and make their purchases. That’s why we have one for you here. guide on how they can find the best promotions during this event.

When and what time is Hot Sale 2022

As we previously discussed in our guide with everything you need to know about this sale, Hot Sale 2022 will start at 0:00 on May 23 and will end at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31. This in local time in the center of the country.

In addition, the first day will also serve as an exclusive presale for users who plan to pay for their purchase with the Kueski Pay service, which is the main sponsor of this ninth edition. They also we prepare a guide to know everything about this service.





Amazon Mexico Deals

If they follow what we do in Xataka Selectionmost of our content is focused on the offers of amazon mexico. Of course, we will also have from other stores like Walmart, Elektra, Coppel and others. As for Amazon, we can give you some advice.

First of all, we must remember that one of the most attractive options offered by the store is the calls “Flash Deals”which are usually very significant discounts on certain products that are available for a very limited time or while supplies last.





Sometimes these even last just a few minutes, so in order to receive notifications of these we can activate them from the application available for iOS and Android. For this, we only have to go to the option of our account, in the “Offer notifications” menu we find the alerts for this type of discount.

In addition to this, in the section called “Promotions” we can also see the following offers that will be available. From the web version we find it in the upper left part, while in the application we click on the icon on the right of the three lines and in the “Offers and savings” option we find the promotions. Here we can trigger alerts individually for the products the following offers.

Amazon Price Tracker

As we have already recommended on previous occasions, one of the best tools that they may have installed in their browser to be able to see if an Amazon price is really worth it, it is Keepa.

This extension helps us view the price history of a productso that it is easier to realize if the current one is low compared to the last weeks or months and if there is a possibility that it will go down even more.





From its official site we can download it for all browsers and on smartphones it can be installed on FireFox. Once this is done, below the product we will see a graph automatically which will show us the history.

Here we will see an orange guide, which is when the product has been available being sold and shipped by Amazon Mexico, while the blue graph is when it is sold by a third party or it is an imported item. Can view all history including years agosince the product was listed in the store.





In addition, it has a alerts function to send us an email or a message to our Telegram account when something we are looking for drops in price. This is also used for find out when a product is out of stock or in presale is now available again.

Browser notifications

In Xataka Mexico we can send notifications directly to your browser when we make an important publication, and the same can apply when we have a really attractive offer.

That is why we recommend activate these notices in your browser. The easiest way is in the address bar, where we can click on a small padlock that appears on the left side and from there we can activate them.





If you want more specific steps, here are the steps for some browsers:

Google Chrome : we go to the address bar where we have a lock icon to the left of the address, we click and on the desktop version “Site configuration” will appear, while on mobile it will say “Permissions”. In this part we simply allow notifications.

: we go to the address bar where we have a lock icon to the left of the address, we click and on the desktop version “Site configuration” will appear, while on mobile it will say “Permissions”. In this part we simply allow notifications. firefox: with this we also go to the padlock icon in the address bar and select “Site information”, and then choose the option “More information” and “Permissions”.

with this we also go to the padlock icon in the address bar and select “Site information”, and then choose the option “More information” and “Permissions”. Safari: when we use the browser version, you have to click on the apple at the top of the left, from there we go to “System Preferences”, then “Notifications” and activate Safari. If they use it from their iPhone or iPad, we can do this in “Settings” and “Notifications”.

when we use the browser version, you have to click on the apple at the top of the left, from there we go to “System Preferences”, then “Notifications” and activate Safari. If they use it from their iPhone or iPad, we can do this in “Settings” and “Notifications”. edge: In the same way, a lock icon appears in the address bar, we click and in the part that says “Site permissions” we can activate notifications.

Social networks, Telegram and Discord

Of course, we will also be sharing our coverage on our official Facebook account and Twitteralthough if we can recommend something to have more immediate notifications of offers that we share, is that you join our Telegram and Discord channel.

To enter our Telegram channel you just need to have an account of this messaging service and use our invitation to join. This can be used from its web version, desktop application or in its application available on iOS and Android.





Meanwhile, to join our Discord server you also need to click on our invitation, but in order to see all the content of our channels it is necessary that they accept the rules of the same.

They will automatically enter a channel called “#Rules”, where you just have to react with a green tick in the message that is in that channel so that all the remaining content is displayed.

Here we have a channel called “#Offers” where we will share the publications and products that we find during Hot Sale 2022. In addition, there is also “#Offers-romeritos”, where our community also share your findings with other users on the server.