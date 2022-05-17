How did Rihanna and A$AP Rocky meet?

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky embark on the journey of parenthood together. But before welcoming their son together, the couple had a relationship dating back a decade.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky performed together in 2012

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky first crossed paths at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards. Rocky appeared on a remix of Rihanna’s hit single “Cockiness” and joined the singer to perform the song. But during her performance, Rocky made a move on Rihanna.

“He grabbed my butt on stage. That was not part of the rehearsal!” she reflected in a 2022 interview for Vogue. “I was like, ‘What are you doing?'” But instead of getting angry, Rih gave Rocky a pass. “My manager was like, ‘Oh, God, she must kind of like this guy. She never lets this shit go.’”

Rocky joined Rihanna on her Diamonds World Tour a year after their performance together at the VMAs.

Throughout the 2010s, they were in relationships with other people; Rocky, for example, with Kendall Jenner, and Rih with billionaire Hassan Jameel.

They started dating in 2020.

Rihanna and Rocky started dating in 2020 and grew closer while cooped up together during the pandemic. “It became my family at that point,” she commented in her interview with Vogue.

In the summer of 2020, the couple embarked on a cross-country road trip from Los Angeles to New York. They drove a big tour bus as they escaped the public eye and got back to basics. “I used to cook our food on this little grill I got at Walmart,” Rihanna recalled. “I still have it, too. It works like it’s nobody’s business.”

Their relationship has only grown stronger in the last two years. “I love simple things, but also great adventures,” she said honestly. “There are no pretentious bulls of my brand, your brand ***; we are just living. I feel that I can do any part of life by his side.”

They will have a baby in 2022

Rihanna and Rocky broke the internet in January 2022 when they revealed that they were expecting their first child together. While Rihanna is excited to be a mother, she admitted that she worries about how she may be juggling her life as a mother and her career and businesses.

“Balance is one of my biggest challenges and always has been,” he said. “And now there’s another human being coming into play, it changes what that means again. Still, I have businesses that are not going to work alone. My mom managed all three of us without even approaching the amount of resources that I have, so I absolutely can do it. How does it look like? I’m not sure.”

Still, Rihanna is thrilled with the journey of motherhood and seeing her son become his own person. “They are going to teach me more than I could teach them. And I want them to go for it. I want to see who they are in the world, who they become,” she concluded. “Because I’m just here to keep them on the rails, a passenger as much as the driver.”

