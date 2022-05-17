How did Rihanna and A$AP Rocky meet?

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky embark on the journey of parenthood together. But before welcoming their son together, the couple had a relationship dating back a decade.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky performed together in 2012

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky first crossed paths at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards. Rocky appeared on a remix of Rihanna’s hit single “Cockiness” and joined the singer to perform the song. But during her performance, Rocky made a move on Rihanna.

