How did Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky meet?

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky are embarking on the parenting journey together. But before welcoming their baby together, the couple had a relationship that dates back a decade.

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky at Paris Fashion Week 2018 | Pascal Le segretain / Getty Images

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky performed together in 2012

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky first crossed paths at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards. Rocky appeared in a remix of Rihanna’s hit single “Cockiness” and joined the singer for her performance of the song. But during their performance, Rocky made a move on Rihanna.

“He took the piss on stage. She wasn’t part of the evidence! ” she reflected in a 2022 interview for Vogue. “I was like, ‘What are you doing !?’” But instead of getting mad, Rih gave Rocky a ride. “My manager used to say, ‘Oh, God, she must like this guy a little. He never lets this shit slip. ‘”

Rocky joined Rihanna on her Diamonds World Tour the year after their performance alongside the VMAs.

Throughout the 2010s they have had relationships with other people; Rocky, for example, with Kendall Jenner, and Rih with billionaire Hassan Jameel.

They started dating in 2020

Rihanna and Rocky started dating in 2020 and got close while locked up together during the pandemic. “He became my family around that time,” she noted in her Vogue interview.

In the summer of 2020, the couple together embarked on a cross-country journey from Los Angeles to New York. They rode a large tour bus as they escaped the public eye and went back to basics. “I cooked our food on this little janky grill I bought from Walmart,” Rihanna recalled. “I still have it too. It works as if it’s nobody’s business “.

Their relationship has only gotten stronger in the past two years. “I love simple things but also great adventures,” she said honestly. “There are no pretentious my-brand-your-brand bulls ***; it is only us who live. I feel like I can do any part of life alongside her ”.

They are about to have a baby in 2022

Rihanna and Rocky broke the internet in January 2022 when they revealed they were expecting their first child together. While Rihanna is thrilled to be a mom, she admits that she is concerned about how she can juggle her life as a mom, her career, and her businesses.

“Balance is one of my biggest challenges and it always has been,” he said. “And now there’s another human being that comes into play, change what that means again. However, I have activities that won’t work on their own. My mom handled the three of us with not even close to the amount of resources I have, so I can totally do it. What does it look like? I’m not sure.”

However, Rihanna is thrilled with the journey of motherhood and seeing her child become her own person. “They will teach me more than I could ever teach them. And I want them to. I want to see who they are in the world, who they become ”, she concluded. “Because I’m only here to keep them on the tracks, a passenger as much as the driver.”

