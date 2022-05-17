How did Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky meet?

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky are embarking on the parenting journey together. But before welcoming their baby together, the couple had a relationship that dates back a decade.

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky at Paris Fashion Week 2018 | Pascal Le segretain / Getty Images

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky performed together in 2012

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky first crossed paths at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards. Rocky appeared in a remix of Rihanna’s hit single “Cockiness” and joined the singer for her performance of the song. But during their performance, Rocky made a move on Rihanna.

