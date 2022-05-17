her daughter Zahara changes her look and wears the ideal cut for curly hair

Zahara Jolie Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter has a incredible style at the age of 17, becoming a benchmark in fashion.

The young woman has followed her mother’s elegant and sober style, and one of the things that characterizes her and draws the attention of her look is her curly hair.

And it is that Zahara has taught us to love curls, and also take advantage of them, wearing different looks such as braids, long hair, short hair, in a blue tone, and showing off her natural hair.

Recently, the daughter of famous actors changed her look, and now she wears a style that benefits women curly hair, and it has become the biggest trend of 2022.

Angelina Jolie’s daughter tries a new look and wears the ideal cut for curly hair

The young woman recently reappeared to celebrate the painter’s birthday Chaz Guestwho has become a great friend to Angelina and her daughter.

In fact last year made a picture of Zahara that enchanted not only the young woman and her famous mother, but also all the fans.

Angelina’s daughter celebrated the painter’s birthday and dazzled with a short hair style, showing off her natural curls.

Zahara sports an asymmetrical bob style, which she wore with her hair pulled back into a high ponytail. revealing the beauty of her curly hair, and leaving behind her long blue hair with braids.

“How beautiful Zahara, that cut favors her”, “I love the style of Angelina’s daughter”, “that girl is beautiful, I love her hair”, “thank you Zahara for teaching us to love our curls”, and “what a great upbringing Angelina gave to Zahara, always so beautiful and natural”were some of the reactions in networks.

If you have curly hair and want to change your look, you can try this Zahara style, and you will dazzle in this 2022.