He is the actor who would replace Will Smith in Aladdin.

Nothing has been the same since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the middle of the Oscars. Since then, there have been many jobs that have not materialized and there are several companies that do not want to work with him. And in the face of this situation, what is the actor who would replace him in Aladdin.

The production would make a very ingenious change since it would go from a charismatic actor to another charismatic actor and well recognized by the public. It is worth saying that It’s not official yet, but the size of the rumor is beginning to have more and more support.

Who is the actor who would replace Will Smith in Aladdin?

Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, would be the chosen one for the production to replace the Oscar winner for Best Actor for King Richard. It is not unfeasible if we consider that The Rock likes to be part of films like this and his presence is a guarantee of at least developing a good box office performance.

I don’t know if he’s talking about release dates for this production that will be made by Disney, but it is clear that the film will not be released this year or next. There are even voices that affirm that by 2025 it will reach the theaters or platform in question.

If it were confirmed it would be another hard blow for Will Smith that he has not had a good time after that more than unnecessary action that he starred in at the Oscars. There are already several projects postponed or suspended and at least in the short term it is seen that her career is in a small parenthesis.