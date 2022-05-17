Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez and Hilary Duff are fans of this cream

If you are looking for a cream for your summer, know that we have a tip for you. The hot season goes hand in hand with a product that is sweet and buttery. There is a beauty ally who has agreed Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez and Hilary Duff. This is the Brazilian Bum Bum Cream by Sol De Janeiro, powered by a blend of ultra-nourishing cupuaçu butter, powerful antioxidant açai and ultra revitalizing coconut oil. Its scent is unmistakable and leaves the skin super flavored. A small amount is enough for an impeccable and lasting perfume. And if you love fragrance, know that other products such as shampoo and conditioner are also available.

Other beauty products loved by Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez and Hilary Duff.

The wife of Justin Bieber is a big fan of BeautyStat, the scientific line founded by the cosmetic chemist Ron Robinson, who is also a personal friend of his. In a recent YouTube video, the American model talked about some of her favorite products. One is the Universal C Skin Refiner, which you described as a “Holy Grail” that has “changed” the skin for the better. In the past, the model has shown step by step how she dries, styles and models her hair, specifying that the reference product for perfect waves is the IGK Beach Club Texture Spray. The texturizing spray helps her better control the straightener and makes her hair look thicker and more voluminous.

Selena Gomez revealed via social media that she used Olehenriksen’s Banana Bright Vitamin C Serum to give a touch of glow to the singer’s skin. The product contains 15% vitamin C, 5% polyhydric acid and hyaluronic acid. Among the products that Hilary Duff uses to treat her hair is the Treatment Masque of the brand Ouai.



