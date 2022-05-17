Gucci shoes that will be a trend in 2023

The shoes they were everything. This is confirmed by the guests of the Gucci Cruise 2023 fashion show who experienced an exceptional moment near the impressive citadel of Castle of the Mount located in the municipality of Andria, in Italian Apulia.

To create this new collection, gucci designer, Alessandro Michele once again reinvented the codes of Italian house. The creative shared his reflections on the work of the German philosopher Walter Benjamin.

The oversized suits with much 70s charm were combined with denim jackets and pants in the Y2K spirit, while new shoe models they took over everything.

Precisely, Vogue zooms in on the most emblematic male models of the parade.

scifi essence

Alessandro Michele revised and corrected the image of the cowboy, not being inspired by the Wild Westbut rather in the style of Keanu Reeves in the series of Matrix movies. Of course there was room for a good dose of 70s inspiration.

Gucci Cruise 2023. Photo: GoRunway. Gucci Cruise 2023. Photo: GoRunway.

rude dancers

Tennis? No, forget everything we’re wearing in 2022… Last year we were warned that the dancer was going to sneak into her men’s wardrobe. Gucci goes even further from it, equipping it with a multitude of buckles and laces. To carry out the ugly shoes to the next level.

Gucci Cruise 2023. Photo: GoRunway.

neo-spartans

It’s time for the modern gladiator. The star sandals of the summer also appeared at Gucci. We saw them in combination with harem pants

Gucci Cruise 2023. Photo: GoRunway. Gucci Cruise 2023. Photo: GoRunway.

The key seems to be pairing them with eclectic pants or tailored tailored suits. Either way it’s about the trend of shoes more comfortable of the summer.