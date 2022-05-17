Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock in a concept design

A while ago we found out that Will Poulter will be part of the Marvel family. A news that surprised everyone a bit, as the actor of Come spaccio la famiglia e Midsommar certainly has an interesting and unique range. Now Instagram artist @spdrmnkyxxiii publishes a concept art that sees Poulter in the role of Adam Warlock.

As already mentioned, the actor in question has an excellent range, which has allowed him to bring darker roles and more fun roles to the screen. It is thought that in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 it may have to be both, also because knowing Gunn there will certainly be laughs, but also to keep your eyes open.

This is not the only addition to the film’s already established cast of protagonists. In fact, in addition to Poulter there will be Chukwudi Iwuji, an actor particularly appreciated by Gunn, who has also included him in his works with DC. Together with the newcomers they will make their return too Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff.

Now you just have to take a look at the concept art depicting Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, which you will find at the bottom of the article. What do you think of this choice for the role? Let us know in the comments!