groups will not notify when someone leaves

WhatsApp It is already preparing one of the most important novelties for the groups. The company is internally testing a very useful feature for all users. It is about the possibility of leave a group without attracting attention and without notice. The function is a reality and is already in the internal code of the app. We tell you all about whatsapp update!

Leave a WhatsApp group without anyone knowing

Since WhatsApp exists as a messaging application, there has always been a notice when a user leaves a group. Whatever the reason, it has always been possible to read the message «Fulanito left the group«.

All users have been kept in a group so that this message does not appear if they leave it. Very soon this will change you can leave any group without leaving a trace. The users that make it up will not receive a notification or notice informing you that you have left the group.

And it doesn’t seem to be an optional feature: when WhatsApp is updated, no exit from a group will be notified. That is, the “left the group” will disappear from the app shortly.

The administrators of the group will know that you have left

There is a small “but” in the new function. The administrators of the group will receive the notification that a user has left the group, only them. This is why the output does not end up being completely anonymous.

group admins yes they will know that you have left and it will show them a notification. The good news is that the rest of the users will not know that you have gone out unless they look for your name in the list of participants.

It is a function that is already in the whatsapp code and that it could reach all users in the world very soon. how about this whatsapp update? Do you think it is necessary?