Get to know Jennifer Aniston’s haircare routine to show off radiant hair

The actress, Jennifer Aniston, has always stood out for her beauty and it is that despite her 53 years, she continues to remain radiant as when we saw her in “Friends”. The key to looking good is to take care of her, and on different occasions Aniston has revealed what are the care routines for her that she performs daily. Therefore, this time we will talk about your “haircare” or hair care routine, to show off radiant hair.

Aniston’s stylist, McMillan, is the one who shared what are the care that the actress does not overlook when it comes to caring for hair and here we bring them for you.

Jennifer Aniston hair care routine

1.- Silicone-free products to clean hair

Aniston assures that silicone is one of the products that can cause the most damage to the skin, they cause an accumulation effect that ends up damaging and breaking the hair. Thus, the actress uses silicone-free shampoo, Living Proof No Frizz ($58), which comes with a conditioner. Sometimes, the actress resorts to a double cleaning, to keep the scalp clean for longer.

No frizz from Living Proof. Credit: Amazon

2.- Deep hydration

Her stylist McMillan ensures that the actress regularly performs treatments that help her keep her hair hydrated, therefore, use a deep conditioning product every week, like Living Proof Restore Repair Mask ($38). Also, exfoliate your hair once a month to remove residue and help your scalp better absorb products.

Living Proof Restore Repair Mask Credit: livingproof.com | Courtesy

3.- Regular cuts

Jennifer Aniston is consistent with cuts to add shape to your hair, so she repeats this procedure every four weeks, according to her stylist McMillan. If you don’t like to cut your hair, you can do a “baby cut”which involves removing no more than an eighth of an inch, to get rid of split ends only.

4.- Natural waves

McMillan confesses that “Jen doesn’t like manufactured curls.” and that is why to add waves to your hair, Blow-dry around a round brush to create looser, more natural curves. Similarly, avoid products that can change the texture of your hair to preserve the style, such as hairspray. Another trick she uses to add volume is to use Velcro rollers at the crown of her hair.

Jennifer Aniston always has amazing hair and you know what is your routine to keep it that way.

Other topics that may interest you: