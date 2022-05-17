Gary Neville would like to see Harry Kane team up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Man Utd

Gary Neville would like to see Manchester United sign Harry Kane this summer but admits the Red Devils have no chance of signing the England captain.

Kane has rediscovered his best form in recent months, having struggled earlier this season in the wake of a failed transfer to Manchester City. The Tottenham forward scored his 26th goal of the season in Sunday’s home win over Burnley, with Antonio Conte’s side now in pole position for a top-four spot following Arsenal’s defeat to Newcastle United.

Sky Sports expert Neville praised Kane for his performance in the North London derby win over the Gunners on Thursday night, comparing him to Premier League all-time top scorer Alan Shearer. It is a record the Tottenham vice-captain is aiming for, with the penalty against the Clarets closing the gap with 78 goals.

Kane is entering the last two years of his contract at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and speculations continue to linger that he will move this summer. Conte’s arrival and the prospect of next season’s Champions League could convince the 28-year-old to commit to a new deal, as well as question marks about which clubs will be in the market for an elite striker this summer.

Pep Guardiola’s side have already confirmed the summer arrival of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, having already agreed a deal for River Plate striker Julian Alvarez. Liverpool are unlikely to consider a move for Kane, leaving rivals Chelsea and Manchester United as the only realistic Premier League destinations.

Erik ten Hag is facing a major rebuild at Old Trafford after a grim campaign for the Red Devils, and offensive reinforcements are expected to be on the agenda in the transfer window. Reviewing the Premier League season, Neville was full of praise for Kane and stated that he would like to see the striker hook up with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Asked if United were to move for Kane, Neville told Sky Sports: “100% if I could get him. I said at the beginning of last season, it’s golden. I worked with him for four years, he is absolute gold.

“It will never let you down. She is reliable, even if she misses a chance or two, the example she gives to others is not a screamer or scream on the pitch. I wouldn’t move him (Ronaldo) but if you can bring Harry Kane to Manchester United, you would take him.

“They won’t take it, they absolutely won’t take it. Manchester United should take Son [Heung-min]? Yes. They only have one center forward, [Anthony] Martial is gone. Sooner or later it will have to happen (Ronaldo on the bench). “