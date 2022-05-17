from young to current; movies, biography, illness

Val Kilmer says in the trailer for the documentary ‘Val’ that throughout his life he has tried to find his voice. Not only in his first steps as a singer, but in his career as an actor, in which he has modulated his voice to sing like Jim Harrison, be KITT in ‘Fantastic Car’ or play Bruce Wayne, Batman, in ‘Batman Forever’ (Joel Schumacher, 1995).

He says it through his larynx, because a few years ago he suffered from throat cancer which, despite being currently in remission, forced him to undergo a tracheostomy that notably affects his way of speaking. It is one of the most impressive and moving features of ‘Val’, the documentary about actor Val Kilmer that opens in theaters and on Filmin this Friday, May 20.

The documentary, of 109 minutes, it is an autobiographical report in which Kilmer’s own home recordings have been used, hundreds of hours of his own filming in which he has collected his rehearsals, his dreams, his relationship with his relatives, the death of his little brother Wesley in 1977 and all his efforts to become a great actor.

‘Val’ picks up that moment in which, while preparing and rehearsing a play about Mark Twain that he himself directs and performs, Kilmer He is diagnosed with throat cancer. This leads him to reflect on his interesting life, which this documentary, directed by Ting Poo and Leo Scott, now gives us access to in a unique way.

Who is Val Kilmer?

Val Edward Kilmer was born on December 31, 1959 in Los Angeles (California, USA). His father was an aerospace equipment dealer and his mother a real estate developer. His vocation as an actor began in high school, where he began acting with his friend Kevin Spacey. After finishing high school, he attended the Professional School of Hollywood and the prestigious Juillard in New York, where he was the youngest student to be accepted into the theater section.

After debuting on stage, he soon got his first leading role. He was only 25 years old when he filmed ‘Top Secret!’ a funny comedy from the same creators of ‘earth as you can’ and the following year, 1985, he also got one of the main roles in ‘Escuela de Genios’.

In 1986 the first of his most notorious successes would arrive: his secondary Iceman, the rival of Maverick (Tom Cruise) in ‘Top Gun’, one of the most important films of the 80s. After participating in another eighties classic, ‘Willow’ (1988) [donde conoció a la actriz Joanne Whalley, su esposa durante muchos años, y con la que tuvo a sus hijos Mercedes y Jack]obtained one of his most important roles in 1991, when he played (not only with his body, but also singing) Jim Morrison, the soloist of The Doors, in the film of the same name by Oliver Stone.

Great collaborations with great actors

After a small role of the spirit of Elvis Presley in ‘Love at point-blank range’ (Tony Scott, 1992 with a script by Tarantino), he was Kim Bassinger’s partner in ‘Extremely dangerous’ in 1993 and, in the same year, he gave life to the gunslinger Doc Holliday in ‘Tombstone: The Legend of Wyatt Earp’ (1993). He had no reputation as a comfortable actor to work with; he was up against filmmakers Michael Apted and Joel Schumacher, who directed him in ‘Batman: forever’ (1995).

He didn’t want to reprise his role as Batman, and in the second half of the 90s, he opted for action, police and suspense roles. He shot films like ‘Heat’ (1995), with Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, or the thriller ‘The Demons of the Night’ (1996), with Michael Douglas. He did not stop sharing the poster with great actors; he also filmed ‘The Island of Dr. Moreau’ (1996), one of Marlon Brando’s last films.

At the end of the decade, he got the role of Simon Templar, the white-collar thief in ‘The Saint’ (1997) and voiced Moses in the animated film ‘The Prince of Egypt’ (1998), among other roles.

Val Kilmer: his films in the 21st century

Trying to detach himself from his roll of handsome and his reputation as spoiled, Kilmer gave his best in some films of the beginning of the 21st century. He had a small role as Willem DeKooning in ‘Pollock. The life of a creator’ (2000), the protagonist of ‘Red Planet’ (2000) or the tormented drug addict of ‘The Salton Sea’ (2002).

He shared the poster with our Penélope Cruz in ‘Anonymous’ (2003), a musical film starring Bob Dylan and the following year one of his most remembered roles would come, that of Philip II of Macedon, in ‘Alexander the Great’ (2004), where he would repeat Oliver Stone as director.

Kilmer did not stop working. We saw him in the comedy ‘Kiss Kiss Bang Bang’ (2004), with Robert Downey Jr and later he played FBI agent Paul Pryzwarra in ‘Déjà Vu’ (2006), starring Denzel Washington. The actor landed notable roles in ‘Corrupt Lieutenant’ (2008) and ‘Double Identity’ (2009), while also voiced the supercar KITT in the reboot of the hit 80’s series ‘Knight Rider’.

…And the cancer came

Kilmer continued to collaborate on films across a variety of genres, including the comedy ‘MacGruber’ (2010), the horror film ‘Twixt’ (2011), and the Disney animated film ‘Planes’ (2013). He also played Mark Twain in ‘Tom Sawyer & Huckleberry Finn’ (2014) It was a year later, in January 2015, when news broke that Kilmer had been hospitalized for throat surgery. In 2017 it was confirmed that he had cancer of throat.

His life changed radically: “What was happening was too serious,” he confessed to The Hollywood Reporter. “I got upset when things like Oscars and recognition didn’t come to me.” Her memoir, ‘I’M Your Huckleberry’, He recalls his most difficult times with cancer, his tracheotomy, and how Cher, one of his best-known ex-girlfriends (he was also romantically involved with Michelle Pfeiffer and Cindy Crawford), helped him get through some of those times.

Cancer and his battle did not take him away from cinema; just the opposite. Terrence Malick signed him for ‘Song to Song’ (2017), with Michael Fassbender, with whom he coincided again in the suspense film ‘The Snowman’ (2017). In 2019 he made his first foray into film as a director in ‘Cinema Twain’, playing Mark Twain, the author of ‘Huckleberry Finn’.

‘The bounty hunter’, ‘Beyond the law’ and ‘The Birthday Cake’ have been just some of the police-style movies he has shot in recent years. But we’re all looking forward to see him again as Iceman in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, as Tom Cruise’s great rival, which opens next week after two years of delay.

Val Kilmer has gone from being the rebellious child to being a cult actor, a true lover of cinema. Because, in his words: “There are only three reasons to make a movie: the cast, the director and the role. You live a minute of screen, but preparing for that minute takes much more than a day. You better be excited about those moments, even if they are the most difficult. Or the little ones.”

