From Tom Cruise to the alliance with TikTok, the keys to the 75th Cannes Film Festival

Cannes (France), May 17 (EFE).- The most important film festival in the world opens its doors today in Cannes with the out-of-competition screening of “Coupez!”, a zombie comedy by Michel Hazanavicius. These are the keys to the 75th edition of a contest that celebrates the return to normality.

TOM CRUISE AND FORREST WHITAKER, THE FIRST BIG STARS

On the opening day, American actor Forrest Whitaker receives the Palme d’Or of Honor for a career that includes films such as “Bird” (1998) for which he was awarded at Cannes, “Good Morning, Vietnam”, “The Color of money”, “Platoon” or “The Last King of Scotland”, with which he won the Oscar for best actor.

The following day Tom Cruise will receive a tribute to coincide with the world premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick” and on the following days Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba, Michelle Williams, Marion Cotillard, Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins, etc. will walk the red carpet.

FOUR DIRECTORS WITH GOLD PALM

In the official section there are four directors who have already won the Palme d’Or. The Japanese Hirokazu Kore-eda, awarded in 2018 for “A Family Affair”, presents “Broker”; the Dardenne brothers, doubly successful in 1999 with “Rosetta” and in 2005 with “L’enfant”, return with “Tori and Lokita”.

In addition, the Swedish Ruben Östlund, awarded for “The Square” in 2017, is now competing with “Triangle of sadness” and the Romanian Cristian Mungiu, who in 2007 topped the list of winners with “4 months, 3 weeks, 2 days”, this year tries revalidate the title with “RMN”.

CRONENBERG, THE MOST EXPECTED AND THE MOST FEARED

“Crimes of the future”, David Cronenberg’s first film in eight years, promises to be that title that expels people from theaters after the first few minutes. The director himself has warned in an interview with Deadline magazine, there are very strong scenes not suitable for all stomachs.

Cronenberg returns to his body horror roots with Viggo Mortensen and Léa Seydoux playing surgical artists depicting the metamorphosis of human organs in avant-garde performances. Kristen Stewart is also in the cast.

ONLY FIVE WOMEN IN THE OFFICIAL SECTION

Of the 21 films that aspire to the Palme d’Or, only five are directed by women. There are veterans like Claire Denis who presents the romantic thriller “Stars at noon” or Kelly Reichardt, who returns to have the actress Michelle Williams in “Showing up”.

Also Valeria Bruni-Tedeschi with “Les Amandiers”, about a group of actors in the Paris of the 80s, the young Leonor Serraille, with her second film, “Un petit frère” and the Belgian Charlotte Vandermeersch, with “Le otto montagne” , adaptation of the novel by Paolo Cognetti that he co-directs with Felix Van Groeningen.

VINCENT LINDON, PRESIDENT OF THE JURY

Actor Vincent Lindon, star of “Titane”, last year’s winner and winner of the award for best actor in 2015 for “La loi du marché”, is the first Frenchman to chair the official jury since 2009, a jury where close to parity.

Lindon will be accompanied by the Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, the Indian Deepika Padukone, the British actress and director Rebecca Hall and the Italian Jasmine Trinca, as well as the Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, the French Ladj Ly, the American Jeff Nichols and the Norwegian Joachim Trier.

FROM ELVIS TO BOWIE, THE CANNES SOUNDTRACK

La Croisette will welcome Baz Luhrmann and Tom Hanks with open arms who, together with Austin Butler and Olivia DeJonge, will present “Elvis” out of competition, focusing on the life and work of Elvis Presley and his complex relationship with his manager.

If last year’s Cannes played the Velvet, this year it’s David Bowie’s turn, star of the documentary directed by Brett Morgen, “Moonage daydream” and Jerry Lee Lewis’s piano will also be heard in Ethan Coen’s film “Jerry Lee Lewis Trouble in mind.”

THE ALLIANCE WITH TIKTOK

The Cannes festival seeks to get closer to the younger audience by allying itself with TikTok, the Chinese social network that in just six years of life has reached one billion users per month.

Through a channel of the festival, TikTok will offer broadcasts of the red carpet, interviews and other exclusive content. It will also launch a short film contest with cash prizes.

TRIBUTE TO THE “TRUMAN SHOW”

In this edition’s poster, Truman Burbank (Jim Carrey) ascends the stairs of his fictional life, a tribute to the film by Peter Weir and Andrew Niccol that reflected on reality and its representation.

ALBERT SERRA AND THE LATIN AMERICAN PRESENCE

Albert Serra with “Pacifiction” is the only Spaniard who aspires to the Palme d’Or. In parallel sections, other Spaniards such as Rodrigo Sorogoyen (“As Bestas”), Elena López Riera (“El agua”) and Latin Americans such as the Chileans Patricio Guzmán (“My imaginary country”) and Manuela Martelli (“1976”), the Costa Rican Ariel Escalante (“Sunday and the fog”) or the Colombians Andrés Ramírez (“The pack”) and Fabián Hernández (“A man”). EFE

