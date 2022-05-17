Free Fall Guys in June; launch on Xbox, Switch and Epic Games Store and news

Fall Guys announces his transition to video game free to playand also gives us your release date in Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, switch and the Epic Games Store. The change to free model also affects the Steam and PS4 versions. Just below we tell you all the details:

Fall Guys comes free to the Epic Games Store, Xbox and Switch in June

Although the big Fall Guys announcement would take place at 7:00 p.m. CEST on Monday, May 16, 2022, the fact that said announcement was also launched within a Fortnite Creative map has led to the information being leaked ahead of time. official.

We managed to get into this Fortnite Creative map early and got the weight info: Fall Guys will be released on the Epic Games Store, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S the next June 21 completely free.

We see the announcement of Fall Guys within Fortnite

The PS4 edition also becomes free; we will have to update our game to the new version. Instead, Steam version will no longer be available to new players; those who bought it at the time will be able to play it without problemsbut new players will only be able to play Fall Guys on PC by downloading it from the Epic Games Store.

Other information of interest announced:

PlayStation 5 will receive its own version from Fall Guys. will go to 4K 60FPS .

from Fall Guys. will go to . All versions of Fall Guys will have cross play Y shared progress .

Y . The Switch version can be played in Dock mode (1080p 30FPS) and in Portable mode (720p 30FPS).

(1080p 30FPS) (720p 30FPS). Fall Guys on Xbox One it will go to 1080p 30 FPS , on Xbox One X it will go to 1080p 60 FPS , on Xbox Series S it will go at 1440p 60 FPS Y on Xbox Series X it will go at 4K 60 FPS .

, , Y . Xbox Game Pass members will receive one free Fall Guys skin per month for the first three months launch.

launch. Players who paid for the base game at the time, before it went F2P, will receive a Legacy Pack which includes three skins, a nickname and a nameplate.

which includes three skins, a nickname and a nameplate. Crowns can no longer be spent in the shop ; will be used for Crown Rank Rewards.

; will be used for Crown Rank Rewards. Praise/Kudos remain and players will be able to redeem their unspent Crowns for Kudos/Compliments.

and players will be able to redeem their unspent Crowns for Kudos/Compliments. There will be a Ezio Auditore skin from Assassin’s Creed.

from Assassin’s Creed. There will be a godzilla skin .

. There will be a pusheen skin .

. An map editor is coming to Fall Guys.

is coming to Fall Guys. There will be additional rewards for registering on the pre-registration website.

for registering on the pre-registration website. There will be new skins and levels.

We understand that this transition towards a free to play model was brought about by the purchase of Mediatonic by Epic Gameswhich finally becomes effective on June 21, 2022. Whether the move benefits Fall Guys, time will tell.

