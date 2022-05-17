Francia Márquez, Goyo and Camila Osorio among the most influential women, according to Forbes

Francia Márquez, Goyo and Camila Osorio among Forbes magazine’s most influential women. Photo: Colprensa

This Friday, May 6, Forbes magazine published its list of the 50 women who are making history from sectors such as the political, social and cultural in the country, among which it highlighted the work of singers such as Goyo and Karol G; athletes like Camila Osorio and Mariana Pajón; and activists such as Colombia’s vice-presidential candidate, Francia Márquez.

In the latest edition of the prestigious magazine, which dedicates its pages to women who are a source of inspiration in Colombia, the Colombian Foreign Minister and Vice President, Marta Lucía Ramírez, appears on the cover; the artist who performed the worldwide hit ‘We don’t talk about Bruno’, Carolina Gaitán; the president of Corficolombiana, María Lorena Gutiérrez; and the president of Mastercard for the Andean Region, Marcela Carrasco.

Among the criteria established by the medium to choose this group of women who are making way for future generations through their work and leadership are the “impact” compared to the number of people they influence; “soft power” due to the degree of relevance in the fields in which they work; “dynamic power” measured by its impact on audiences and followers; and the “hard power” related to their income and management of resources.

The list of the most influential women according to Forbes magazine:

business sector

María Lorena Gutiérrez, president of Corficolombiana.

Marcela Carrasco, president of Mastercard for the Andean Region.

Monica Contreras, president of TGI.

Sylvia Escovar, President of the Board of Directors of EPS Sanitas.

Isabel Cristina Martínez, Vice President of Sustainability and Corporate Services of Banco de Bogotá.

Cristina Arrastía, Vice President of Business at Bancolombia.

Claudia Bejarano, president of Cerrejón.

Camila Escobar, president of Procafecol (Juan Valdez).

Luz María Correa, president of Construcciones El Cóndor.

Ana Fernanda Maiguashca, president of the Private Competitiveness Council.

Marcela Vaca, director of Geopark for the Andean Region.

María Claudia García, president of the Finsocial Foundation.

Adriana Noreña, vice president of Google for Latin America.

Ángela Hurtado, president of JP Morgan Colombia.

Margarita Henao, CEO of Daviplata.

Catalina Bretón, manager of Nu Colombia.

Sandra Hinestroza, general manager of HP Inc. Colombia.

Gygliola Aycardi, founder of Bodytech.

María Claudia Lacouture, president of Aliadas and director of Amcham.

Marcela Perilla, president of SAP for Latin America.

Ana María Duque, president of Shell for Colombia.

Lina Monsalve, manager of Mercado Libre for Colombia and Venezuela.

Ana María Gómez, president of Anglo Gold Ashanti.

Ángela Zuluaga, Vice President of Coca-Cola Latin America.

Martha Lucía Henao, president of Cencosud Colombia.

Liliana Restrepo, founder of Frisby.

artists

Carolina Gaitan, actress and singer.

Carol G, singer.

Shakira, singer

Sofia Vergara, actress.

Goyo, singer.

Public and political sector

Ángela María Orozco, Minister of Transport.

Claudia López, mayor of Bogotá.

Marcela Giraldo García, president of Colfondos.

Hilda María Pardo, vice president of Claro.

Francia Márquez, candidate for the vice presidency of the Republic.

Margarita Cabello, Attorney General of the Nation.

Clara Luz Roldán, Governor of Valle del Cauca.

Elsa Noguera, Governor of the Atlantic.

Bibiana Taboada, co-director of the Bank of the Republic.

Diana Fajardo, magistrate of the Constitutional Court.

Dolly Montoya, rector of the National University of Colombia.

Claudia Restrepo, rector of the Eafit University.

Athletes

Camila Osorio, tennis player.

Mariana Pajon, athlete.

Others

Johanna Ortiz, designer.

Leonor Espinosa, chef.

Silvia Tcherassi, designer.

Vicky Davila, journalist.

