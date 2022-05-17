Fortnite: How to use the balloons to get the challenge, daily missions

Balloons are temporarily back in Fortnite! And it’s been a while since this fun item made its way into the Battle Royale arsenal. A daily quest may occasionally appear in your log, asking you to use three balloons. There is nothing laborious here, really, and you just need to find the item and then use it three times.

Where can I find balloons in Fortnite?

In Fortnite, balloons are quality items exceptional. They are mainly found in chests and even sometimes on the ground: just like any weapon in the game, in fact!

Therefore, there is no miracle recipe for finding balloons; opening as many chests as possible during a game is the best method.

How to maximize your chances?

If you’re playing alone, the best technique will be to land in a large, noticeable spot, located well out of the way of the battle bus. Therefore, you will have little chance to meet aggressive opponents, while keeping a lot of chests for yourself!

How to use a balloon?

The balloons fall in stacks of 7. When you consume one, you will start to float and jump bigger (but also slower). It is possible to hook two or three balloons on the back, which will then make you fly! Convenient to regain height! Then, all you have to do is take off the balloons, to find the ground… at more or less high speed! Note that he can use his weapons while flying using balloons.

That’s all you need to get to use balloons in Fortnite and complete one of the daily missions of your record. There is no specific place or a magic formula, but by following these tips you can do it without too many complications.