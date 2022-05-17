Fortnite announces that PlayStation joins the shared V-Bucks wallet system, although there is a platform that resists

The official Fortnite account on social networks has published a new statement announcing that PlayStation (PS4 and PS5) finally joins the wallet system shared with the rest of the platforms on which the game is available… although there is still one that resists.

Your wallet of V-Bucks purchased on (almost) any platform

The statement released by Fortnite states that “As of the upcoming v20.40 update, V-Bucks purchased on PlayStation can be used on all platforms supported by the Fortnite Shared Wallet“. These platforms are PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Android and cloud gaming services. However, Nintendo Switch continues to resist.

The Store-bought V-Bucks are shared across all platforms, except Nintendo Switch. That is to say: if you buy 1000 V-Bucks on PC, you will have 1000 V-Bucks on all platforms, except Nintendo Switch, which will have 0 V-Bucks. It happens the other way around: if you buy the V-Bucks on Switch, you will not have them on the rest of the platforms.

V-Bucks earned through the Battle Pass are shared across all platforms, including Nintendo Switch. For example, 1,000 V-Bucks purchased on PlayStation and 500 V-Bucks earned for unlocking Battle Pass levels:

PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Android and cloud gaming services will show that there are 1500 V-Bucks available.

On Nintendo Switch it will appear that there are 500 V-Bucks available.

Going back to the incorporation of PlayStation to this system, remember that you must ensure that you have logged into Fortnite with the same Epic Games account or that it is connected to the same account of Epic Games (if you are logged in on the console) that you use on other platforms.