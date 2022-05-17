Ferrari 365 GTC / 4, the “Gobbone” up for auction in the United Kingdom

It is a “hump”, Italian, old and fascinating: We are not talking about Juventus, but about one Ferrari 365 GTC / 4, the so-called “Forgotten Ferrari” returned auction in the UK on the site Collecting Cars . It is a specimen purchased in 1971 year of its release, by Charles “Ronnie” Driver World War II hero and future millionaire businessman as well father of Hollywood actress Minnie Driver .

Pros and problems with the “Gobbone” law

The Ferrari 365 GTC / 4 was produced in only 500 specimens and, due to the shape of the hood, it earned the nickname of “Gobbone”. Tight relative of the Daytona GTB / 4marked a turning point in the history of four-seater touring, the so-called 2 + 2. Since its release its history has been marked by problems with the law on safety and especially in the United States. The problem was the chrome and shiny bumper, no longer allowed to circulate on the road. Designed by Filippo Sapino for Pininfarinathe 365 GTC / 4 has a elegant bodywork which integrated front and rear rubber bumpers into the overall design of the car. Inside the passenger compartment, the two small rear seats can accommodate two children or fold down to increase luggage space. To see it take a look at the gallery!