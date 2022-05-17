Fans cheer as David Beckham pictured with Lionel Messi and PSG teammates

Ads

Football fans were amazed at the game legends crossing as David Beckham posed for photos with Lionel Messi and his PSG teammates.

Beckham met his former Ligue 1 club in Doha, where they are on a promotional tour. He later shared shots with Messi and his companions on his post on Instagram, writing: “Always nice to be with the @PSG @neymarjr @ k.mbappe @leomessi @sergioramos @ marco_verratti92 family”.

The 47-year-old was all smiles alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar and shook hands with Messi and Sergio Ramos, with whom he played two seasons at Real Madrid.

“Beckham x Ramos is iconic,” commented one fan among thousands of responses, with son Romeo posting two heart-eyed emojis. Well over 1 million likes rained in the first 12 hours of uploading.

Beckham ended his career with PSG after a five-month stint in 2013. He later revealed in an interview with Gary Neville that he had decided to retire after facing Messi in a Champions League clash against Barcelona.

Was Beckham ever as good as Messi? Let us know in the comments section.



(Image: Davidbeckham / Instagram)



(Image: Davidbeckham / Instagram)



“I probably decided to retire when Messi was running in front of me,” said the former England captain. “Playing in the MLS in 2012 and winning the championship there and then coming to PSG and winning the French championship here is a good way out.”

Beckham is now president and co-owner of Inter Miami FC in America. And it has been linked to a move to sign Messi once his contract with PSG expires next year.



(Image: Davidbeckham / Instagram)



(Image: Davidbeckham / Instagram)



The former Manchester United winger was previously questioned about that prospect. He said, “Well, you know what, we have great opportunities in Miami.

“We have been contacted by many different players about the possibility of joining the team. As with any owner, you really want the best players and if we have the opportunity to involve players like Cristiano [Ronaldo] or Leo… I have such admiration for them as athletes, if we could bring those players onto the pitch then great ”.