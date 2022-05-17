Fact check: Does photo show Ariana Grande kissing Osama bin Laden?

A photo purporting to show pop superstar Ariana Grande kissing the 9/11 mind Osama Bin Laden, who went viral on Twitter in the past, has returned to social media.

The Thanks, come on the singer, who was eight in September 2001, is pictured sitting on the lap of the former Al Qaeda leader.

But does the photo really show the crossover that no one asked for? Did the mastermind behind one of the worst atrocities of the 21st century cross paths with Pete Davidson’s ex?

The complaint

A photo posted on Twitter in May 2022 shows what appears to be Grande kissing bin Laden on the cheek while sitting on his lap.

A number of users tweeted the photo with the caption “Is this real?”

The facts

Despite the convincing presentation, the photo is in fact not real, but it is an example of manipulated content.

It’s an edited image, originally taken in 2016 at the MTV Video Music Awards, of Grande with his former partner, rapper Mac Miller. It took more than five years after Bin Laden was killed by the Navy SEALS.

Bin Laden’s face appears to have been cut out of one of the existing archive images of the former Taliban leader and superimposed on Miller’s body.

For further context, Grande recently celebrated her eighth birthday at the time of the September 11, 2001 attacks and was 17 when the al Qaeda leader was assassinated in Pakistan in May 2011.

By the time of Bin Laden’s death, Grande had found some fame on the Nickelodeon TV show Victorious, but she hadn’t become the pop superstar she is today.

Basically, if Grande had known the whereabouts of America’s most wanted former terrorist, he might have lost some information in the nearly ten years it took the U.S. government to find him (mostly for the $ 25 million reward. dollars for information offered by the FBI).

The retouched photo of Grande and Bin Laden has been around for a number of years up social mediabut it went viral on Twitter in May 2022.

The sentence

False.

The photo of Ariana Grande and Osama bin Laden is not real, it is from an image of Grande and his former partner Mac Miller.

