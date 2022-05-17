“Excellent relationship with Agnelli. I’m not going back to Juve. Legends about Ronaldo.”

MILAN – Protagonist of many Juve successes in his eight years spent in Turin, Beppe Marotta since 2018 CEO of Inter, extinguishes the rumors of a return to Juventus in the bud: “My sensational return to Juventus? False, there was nothing concrete – the words of the Nerazzurri manager at Dazn in the ‘Marotta Masterclass’ format -. C.on Agnelli there is still an excellent relationship today. In football I have received a lot and above all I have given a lot. I received a lot in the first phase of my life and now it is right that I give something to others. I think I’ve given everything in the executive world“.

Marotta, the arrival of Ronaldo and the most important goal

Marotta then denies that he tried to prevent the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventusin the summer of 2018: “It is truly a legend that I opposed it and that I had disagreements over that operation. Judgments must be made at 360 degrees, it is right that there is a contrast of opinions“. Marotta then talks about the most important goal of his career as a manager, indicating that of Alexis Sanchez in extra time of the January Super Cup against Juventus: “He scored and a few moments later the match was over. I had happened to win other finals, but never at the last moment. I think that Sanchez’s in my modest palmares, in quotes, was the goal that left the strongest mark“.