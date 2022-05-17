Eva Longoria’s white dress for bohemian brides

Eva Longoria’s Most Flattering Yellow Dress

Eva Longoria and the swimsuit (with sleeves) that stylizes the most

Since she rose to international fame with her role as a housewife in the legendary series Desperate women, Eva Longoria has earned a place among the most powerful Latinas in Hollywood. Also converted into a producer and director, Eva has managed to stay, along with Salma Hayek and Sofía Vergara, in the complicated, demanding and still sexist industry of Hollywood.

But if Eva Longoria has also achieved something, it has been position yourself as a style icon since her wardrobe is, in a word, wonderful. And Instagram has become his best platform to show off outfits that go around the world and that many women use as inspiration. The last look that she has shared with her almost 9 million followers has fascinated us because it could well be a wedding dress.

Eva has posed in the middle of nature with a white lace dress with flowers most daring since takes with a bodysuit strapless neckline. A design for bohemian brides who want to escape from the traditional. Would you dare to wear it?

It is not the first time that we see Eva wearing a white design, a color that begins to prevail over the other shades as the beloved summer approaches. Recently the actress posed again on the social network to make it clear that this season the neckline is worn on the back.

It’s about a white dress that features an open back that reveals this area in a very sensual way. In addition, and as can be seen in the image, this design has an elastic back part so that it adapts perfectly to the silhouette of each woman.

And it is that white has become one of the interpreter’s favorite colors, even when it comes to swimsuits. Eva Longoria recently wore a design that more than a swimsuit looks like a bodysuit due to its long sleeves, its high neck and its front zipper.

No one can say that Eva does not dominate all the trends perfectly. Long live the outfits of the actress.

