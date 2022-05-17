Ellen Barkin: who is the ex-girlfriend of Johnny Depp who will testify in favor of Amber Heard in the trial between the two actors

In this opportunity, actress Ellen Barkin will give her testimony and testify in favor of Amber Heard through a video presented at the trial that pits her against her ex-husband.

The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard which has been taking place since April 11, has had the participation of some celebrities, including Hollywood actors.

actress Ellen Barkin, who was romantically related to Johnny Deppwill corroborate the testimony of Amber Heard about the violent behavior of the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean Y will confess the incidents they had during their brief affair.

The 68-year-old actress fWhat was Johnny Depp’s girlfriend in the late nineties? while they were recording the movie Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas and, according to the actor’s statements, both had been friends for several years prior to this relationship.

However, the affair between Depp and Barkin came to an end after both realized that they did not agree on their future as a couple.

“She wanted more than a relationship. She wanted a proper relationship with me and I didn’t want that. I didn’t feel the same way about her as she did about me, and I guess from that point on she got really, really mad,” Johnny Depp said in 2020.

Ellen Barkin had already testified in favor of Amber Heard in 2020 in the famous case of Johnny Depp against the British newspaper The Sun for defamation, a trial that the actor later lost.

Ellen Barkin will testify as a witness for Amber Heard’s case. Barkin will tell the court that Johnny Depp was violent and abusive around her when they dated. #IStandWithAmberHeard pic.twitter.com/WJV0F5VTX9 – Ivana Staircase (@IvanaE) May 11, 2022

During these statements, Ellen Barkin assured that the 58-year-old actor le would have thrown a bottle of wine after getting angry with her for an argument.

Johnny Depp denied these accusations by calling them “false” and stated that, despite not having any communication with her since their split, he does not hold a grudge against Barkin for his words.