Elizabeth Olsen denies knowing John Krasinski

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ It has been a complete success for fans of the MCU, which is entering phase 4 with this latest installment. The multiple cameos and the slopes to explore that leave their multiple universes have generated even more expectation with what Marvel can continue to offer us. Including Wanda’s future in the House of Ideas and that Elizabeth Olsen talks about in the video above the news.

One of the most celebrated apparitions, albeit fleeting, has been that of John Krasinski as Reed Richards the mythical Mister Fantastic whom Marvel had forgotten, and in this film appeared captaining an alternate version of The Avengers whom we know as The Illuminati.

Krasinski’s appearance has raised many questionsnot yet cleared, about its continuity in the next installments of the MCU, something that fans want. However, the film’s co-star and villain, elizabeth olsenwho plays the Scarlet Witch, has added even more fuel to the fire, fueling the confusion about this new character.





John Krasinski and Emily Blunt | Getty



In a polygraph he performs for Vanity Fair, the actress has been asked for a number of issues, including if he had met the “smartest man in the world”, referring to Reed Richards, and she replies, “I don’t know him, but I don’t think an actor could be the smartest man on Earth.” You can see her responses in the following video.





Faced with this confused response, the interviewer insists, but Olsen denies at all times that he has met the actordespite coinciding in the same scene: “I have never met that man, yes to his wife“. Refers to Emily Blunt (‘The Devil Wears Prada’). And judging by the polygraph reaction, the actress tells the truth. We don’t know if he was trying to hide Krasinski’s involvement in the film, since it was one of his biggest surprises, or if they really didn’t coincide on set, at least in this universe.

Surely you are interested in:

Elizabeth Olsen reveals the important advice her sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley gave her when signing with Marvel