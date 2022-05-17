Dwayne Johnson shares behind-the-scenes photo of Black Adam

The arrival in movie theaters Black Adamwith Dwayne “The Rock” Johnsonthe long-awaited film DC Comicswhich is expected to bring a whole new palette of new flavors to the world of DCand as the actor, is the center of the project, the press and followers are on top of their accounts in search of news about the film, since the protagonist has revealed little about the project, despite the fact that it will be released on October 21 of this year.

In addition to many scenes of action and power, this film is expected to be a great box office success, and that is why the photo that the actor revealed a couple of hours ago on his official Twitter account Instagram It’s been a huge update on the movie, as the team has been tight-lipped about keeping every surprise within the project until its release day, and now that the movie is “redefine the paradigm of superheroes”a powerful black and white photo from behind the scenes of him in the costume of Black Adam has impacted the networks:

“Intense week of shooting BLACK ADAM”says the caption of Johnson. “We are redefining the paradigm of the superhero. The antihero. People don’t need a hero anymore. They need a protector. Rage against the dying of the light. The hierarchy in the DC Universe will change.”

The movie Black AdamIt is directed by Jaume Collett-Serraand will also have aldis hodge like Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher Quintess Swindell like cyclone Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fatte and sarah shahi as Adrianna Tomas. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer Y Bodhi Sabonguiwho have also been cast in currently unknown roles, so we’ll have to wait a little longer or until October 21its theatrical release date.