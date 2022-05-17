Dwayne Johnson could replace Will Smith in ‘Aladdin 2’

Will Smith would already have a replacement for ‘Aladdin 2’ and maybe even do it better than him.

Will Smith is still in the eye of the hurricane after the Incident with Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. Currently, the actor is in India, away from everything, with the aim of reconsidering what he did, which led him to lose numerous projects that he had at the door (therefore, juicy amounts of money), among them, the second part of the live-action of ‘Aladdin’.

Behind the slap at the oscarsDisney flatly refused to collaborate with Will Smith for ‘Aladdin 2’, where the actor played the Genie, and they took it upon themselves to find a replacement to take the place of the actor, above all, who could not cause problems for the production house.

Rumors recently surfaced that Will Dwayne Johnson take the magic lamp? and become one of the most important Disney characters, it is even estimated that he could do it even better than the actor from BadBoys.

This information has not yet been confirmed, what is a fact is that Will Smith has not stopped receiving bad newscancellations of film projects and that the industry has made the decision to leave him until his behavior improves.

Recall that, after the incident, the Academy made the decision to ban him ten years from the Oscars for violent behavior.

Likewise, Jada Pinkett Smith has stated in different interviews that the actor’s reaction was exaggerated and that she never asked to be defended.

the future of Will Smith is on the tightropein addition to the bad reputation that is being built in his career, as well as the rejection and criticism of his public.

rock as the Genius seems like a great proposal to us, do you?