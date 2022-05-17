Drake’s 4-year-old son Adonis and mom Sophie Brussaux team up in martial arts uniforms

Ads

Drake’s 4-year-old son Adonis is already taking Sophie Brussaux from mom.

“This is a proud mom post,” the painter, 32, captioned a Monday Instagram photo of herself hugging the little girl in nearly identical outfits.

The French artist wore an all-black dress with a white belt, while Adonis wore a white top and black pants. It was all smiles in his uniform.

Brussaux and Drake, 35, welcomed Adonis in October 2017. After taking several paternity tests at the time, the rapper confirmed that he was Adonis’ father in June 2018 on his album “Scorpion”.

While Drake has shared many photos of homemade Father’s Day and Christmas gifts over the years, he waited until March 2020 to reveal his son’s face on social media.

“The most important thing for you right now is to connect to your inner light,” wrote the Grammy winner in an Instagram presentation during the coronavirus pandemic.

The model gave birth to her baby boy in 2017.sophieknowsbetter / Instagram

“I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and can’t wait for the joyful day to come when we will all be able to come together,” concluded the songwriter. “Until then, please keep the lights on.”

Sharing Adonis with the world “was great,” Drake later told Lil Wayne during an interview with “Young Money Radio” in May 2020.

“I just woke up one morning and was like, you know what? This is just something I want to do, ”the rapper“ God’s Plan ”explained at the time.

Drake’s son made his Instagram debut in March 2020.NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son. I don’t want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a “celebrity” I had to make everyone live under this blanket, ”he added.

“I just wanted to get rid of it.”

Since then, Drake has made many public appearances with his son, from watching professional basketball games with Adonis to taking him on stage at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

In January, former ‘Degrassi’ alum showed off his son’s French skills in a silly Instagram video.

“I said, ‘When you get older, you are all destroyed and you will go back into space,’” Adonis told his father in the footage.

Drake laughed, calling his son a “funny boy”.

The little one most likely learned the language from his mother, who is from France. The model also passed on her painting skills to Adonis, and the mother-son pair adoredly made art together on Friday.

“Let’s paint together and condition together”, wrote Brussaux via Instagram.

