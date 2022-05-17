Diego Lainez, with an 80 percent chance of returning to America

Although the player is open to returning to Mexico for a semester, Betis is still not convinced about facilitating the loan to the Eagles

MEXICO — America his participation in the Closure 2022, but is already trying to close reinforcements for the next contest. One of its main objectives at the moment is to repatriate Diego Lainez. The Eagles continue in talks with Betis and with the player environment to carry out the operation and for the attacker to return to the club that trained him as a footballer.

Close sources told ESPN what Diego He has an 80 percent chance of returning, since the player is open to returning to Mexico for a semester to regain his level heading for the World Cup in Qatar and would even adjust to the Americanist budget to return. The problem to carry out the transaction is still the Betisbecause the Seville team is not convinced about letting Diego leave for Mexico.

The same source commented that the Sevillians remain in the position of looking for a team for Lainez in Europe and do not lose your process in the football of the Old Continent. The Betis have promised the player and his representatives that they will deal with the issue of his continuity as soon as the season ends in Spain and they do not rule out that the player remains in the institution, but it will be the decision of Manuel Pellegrini and his work team .

Diego Lainez would return to America to pick up the pace and get to Qatar 2022 in the best shape. Getty Images

For their part, the agents of Lainez They are also exploring the European market in case they fail to consolidate the possibility of America. The Mexican player has aroused interest in some clubs from Portugal and the Netherlands mainly, but none have come with a firm intention of hiring the player from Tabasco, so America He is the only official suitor that Lainez has to continue his career outside of Spain.

for now, Lainez remains in Spain to play the last day of LaLiga and later join Mexican team. The player hopes to define his situation as soon as possible to be sure of his future. It should be remembered that America does not retain a percentage of the card Lainezbut has a clause stating that if Betis sells the player at a price equal to or greater than the price he bought it from Americathen the Eagles will receive an amount for the sale.