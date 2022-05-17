Did actress Amber Heard plagiarize one of her testimonies from a movie script in the trial against Johnny Depp?

It’s false. Since the beginning of the televised trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, which takes place in Virginia (United States), the information about the relationship of the actors is the subject of controversy on social networks.

Recently, it was reported that actress Amber Heard allegedly copied lines from the film’s script. The talent of Mr. Ripley (1999) during his first appearance at trial.

However, after reviewing the artist’s statements in the recordings of the process, it was not found that she pronounced the fragment of the feature film indicated by the users.

The fake news was released without showing a video where Heard allegedly said the lines of the film, the content that circulated only showed a transcript of the actress’s alleged statement compared to the fragment of the film’s script.

Fake news details

As of May 4, 2022, users on social networks claimed (in English and Spanish) that Amber Heard copied verbatim a part of The talent of Mr. Ripleythe suspense film starring Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jude Law, who star in a murky relationship that leads to crime and deception.

“The thing with (Johnny)…it’s like the sun is shining on you, and it’s glorious. And then he forgets about you and is very, very cold. When you have his attention, you feel that you are the only person in the world, that is why everyone loves him so much”, reads the image of the fragment attributed to Heard translated into Spanish, which is identical to the paragraph pronounced by Gwyneth Paltrow’s character.

In the complete videos of the hearings found on YouTube, the actress was not found to say the alleged phrases.

What Heard Truly Said

Amber Heard | Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP

During her first statement on Wednesday, May 4, Amber Heard explained how her romance with Johnny Depp began behind the scenes. In her appearance, she stated that she felt “the most beautiful person in the world”, and that the actor made her feel “as if she were worth a million dollars”.

“You know, it was, it was, it was beautiful, it was… I felt like this man knew me and saw me in a way no one else had, I felt like he understood me, I felt like he understood where I came from, I felt like when I was around Johnny I felt like the most beautiful person in the world, you know, it made me feel seen, it made me feel like a million bucks.”

In addition, he indicated that he felt like he was in a “bubble” due to the intensity of their relationship. However, he later explained that Depp would “disappear” when he drank alcohol and then come back “changed”.

Verification portals like Maldita.es and EFE Verifies They also denied the false information that circulated.

To avoid misinformation, it is important that users only share information that has been verified or published in reliable media and official portals.