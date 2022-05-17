Depp vs Heard: Phrases and confessions of Amber Heard in her third day of testimony in the Johnny Depp trial

This Monday the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard resumed after a week of pause requested by the judge, Penney Azcarate. Heard took the stand for the third time to continue his statements being sued by her ex-husband for defamation.

How is Johnny Depp’s trial against Amber Heard going?

After hearing Johnny Depp’s statements, it was Amber’s turn, This Monday he took the stand for the third time where he revealed how the last months of his relationship with the actor were. In her past testimonies, she spoke of the first time she was physically assaulted by the actor, in addition to deny that he left human fecal matter on the bed of Depp after a fight.

Amber Heard’s confessions on her third day of testimony

The actress spoke of the last months of marriage with Johnny Depp that lasted from 2015 to 2016, where claims that her ex-husband had hallucinations.

“He was talking to people who weren’t in the room. It was terrifying. It wasn’t clear to me if he was mad at me or if he was convinced the guy he said he saw me with was in the room.”

A video was presented at the trial. what the jurors saw where Depp slammed into a kitchen cabinet and poured himself a large glass of wine. while Heard tried to figure out why he was angry.

On first physical aggression suffered by the actor, in his first statement indicated that it was in 2013, but later corrected that it was a year earlier, She claimed that her confusion was because she didn’t want to believe that the abuse hadn’t started so early in their relationship. “I had allowed myself to forget that the beginning was also violent and chaotic.”

Amber mentioned that was physically and sexually abused on multiple occasions by Depp before and during their brief marriage.

Why was Johnny Depp’s libel trial brought against Amber Heard?

The trial for defamation began on April 11, due to an opinion piece Amber wrote in 2018 for The Washington Post, where it was described as a “public figure representing domestic abuse”.