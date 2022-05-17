Defense of Johnny Depp reminds Amber Heard of her night with James Franco

DDuring the 17th of libel trial between amber heard and johnny deppin cross-examination, the actor’s defense questioned the protagonist of Aquaman about the video in which he is seen with James Franco.

Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, reproduced video surveillance images of the building where Heard lived with Johnny a few days before Amber took out her temporary restraining order against her then-husband, after an allegedly explosive fight in their apartment.

in the images he is seen with Franco, who was covered with a hat and a jacket, and carried a backpack. The actress greets him and they both go up to her flat, where they go out together, around 11 pm

Vasquez asked Amber if she knew how late it was and if she knew Johnny was out of town at the time. The actress replied that she does not remember Johnny’s schedule or not at that time.

Despite what seemed like a hint from the lawyer, about whether she had been playing behind Johnny’s back, did not explicitly ask Amber if she had had sexual intercourse with James Franco.

“Let’s remind you”: #JohnnyDepp‘s lawyer #CamilleVasquez questioned #AmberHeard about a late-night visit from actor James Franco on May 22, 2016, which was days before Heard filed a restraining order against Depp. @LawCrimeNetworkpic.twitter.com/GSYnccTDtd ? Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 17, 2022

In late April, sources told The Independent that neither the Tesla CEO nor the actor will take the stand to testify on Heard’s behalf. No reasons were given as to why they would no longer do so, when they had initially been named by Heard’s legal team on their list of possible witnesses.

The interpreter of Mera in Aquaman began dating the founder of Tesla after his separation from Depp in May 2016, but they separated in August of the following year

For his part, James Franco was a close confidant of the actress, with whom Johhny Depp She suspected that he was unfaithful to her.