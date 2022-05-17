Dan Stevens, from Downton Abbey to the Hollywood walk of fame

Born in 1982, Dan Stevens joined that small circle of British actors who conquered Hollywood. Dan Stevens he is not only a talented actor, but also a solid person from a cultural point of view: the degree in literature from Cambridge University gives theactor who plays Matthew in Downton Abbey that charm British which makes it discreetly intriguing and perfect like heir to the Crawleysthe sophisticated English family of the most awarded TV series of all time which gave Stevens the wings of success.

Dan Stevens, filmography

Blossomed with Downton Abbey for Dan Stevens his film career is on the rise towards the Hollywood firmament, where he is soon hired for leading roles. IS Charles Dickens neither The man who invented Christmas of the director Bharat Nalluri then the pilot Will Porter in Rediviver and always Will, but this time only Will) in Permission comedy that investigates the theme of monogamy, happiness and marriage.

Downton Abbey

The TV series that marked the turning point in Dan Stevens’ career where he plays the heir Crawley, series that put the super actor british in the sights of Hollywood. Dan Stevens in production it remains until third season and then reluctantly leave her to launch into other roles. If you’ve never seen this series, we highly recommend catching up for multiple reasons (no spoilers) including the noteworthy interpretation of Maggie Smith (there Professor McGonagall of the saga of Harry Potter ).

The beauty and the Beast

Taking off the nineteenth-century clothes of Downton Abbey, transforms into the Beast of the remake in hyper digital de Beauty and the Beast produced by Disney where, alongside Emma Watson who plays Belle, one is proposed modern version of the fablewhich alludes to the dynamics of modern relations.

Frazer HarrisonGetty Images

Legion (and Dan Stevens’ theory of dance)

Also commendable in Legionthe tv series of the Marvel where covers a leading rolethat of David Haller, a man who suffered from mental disorders and schizophrenia for years. The psychological abilities of him and even one are astounding curious fact revealed by Dan Steven during an interview, talking about Legion. To break down the barriers of embarrassmentthe handsome British actor claims that before starting filming one should dance with the partnerman or woman who is obviously, remaining face to face in full embarrassment. It is what he put in place with Rachel Keller before starting to shoot the Marvel TV series. Even if he then adds: “luckily there are no recordings of these first meetings!”.

Why did Dan Stevens leave Downton Abbey?

“It was a very painful decision to leave, but the time seemed to come, because from a personal point of view, I would like the opportunity to do other things and Downton’s is monopolizing work. I leave with regret and sadness a production that will always be in my heartalthough, I don’t deny it, there is also a vague sense of liberation. “These are the words of the actor in an interview released shortly after the decision. And with hindsight, we can say, he did well because Hollywood literally threw open its doors for him.

Larry BusaccaGetty Images

The beauty and the Beast with Emma Watson and Dan Stevens it becomes a modern fairy tale

“To build their relationship (between Belle and the Beast) we relied on the comedies of the 1950s in which the characters entered into relationship with each other on tiptoe, ”said the actor on the approach used by the actors to stage the film. The remake of Beauty and the Beast detaches itself from the original narrative, converting it into a fable that explores more the dynamics of modern relationships, trying to bring back the healthy principles of the past, without betraying its evolution. “Belle and the Prince have an even stronger personality (compared to that of the original fable): she does not teach the Beast to read, as in the animated film of the 90s, she reminds him of the beauty of reading, and of dancing, experiences that the Prince no longer has since he put on the “claws”.

Dan Stevens, private life

Dan Steven has been married for 12 years to the former jazz singer and teacher Susie Hariet. Known in 2006 during the theatrical show The Romans in Britain in Sheffield they married in 2009 and then crowned their love story with 3 children: Willow Stevensborn in 2009, Aubrey Stevensin 2012 and Eden Stevens in 2016. The marriage between romantic hero Dan Stevens and Hariet is indeed a rarity, but Dan has a good idea of ​​how strong relationships are built .

