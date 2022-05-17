Cruz Azul offers Sebastián Jurado a new contract for four more years

Sources told ESPN that the celestial board and Sebastián Jurado are very close to signing the new contract, in addition to the fact that Andrés Gudiño would return.

Blue Cross has put on the table a renewal offer for four more years and a salary increase for Sebastian Juradoan agreement that is about to be closed in the next few days so that the goalkeeper remains in the cement team.

sources told ESPN that the sky-blue board and the 24-year-old goalkeeper are very close to signing the new contract, since “Sebas” only has seven more months left on his contract and, if he does not renew with Blue Cross, He could negotiate from next July 1 with any team of his choice and emigrate as a free player from January 1, 2023.

While the technician John Reynoso I doubted the conditions of Sebastian Jurado prior to injury Jesus CrownIn the final weeks of the tournament, the Veracruz goalkeeper himself demonstrated his ability and mental strength to overcome a difficult start when he took over due to Chuy’s loss.

The directive then took on the task of protecting its asset to prevent it from going free as happened with Orbelin Pinedawhile giving the incentive of a better salary and a long-term agreement to Sebastian Jury, which could be announced in the coming days.

Sebastián Jurado has had to endure on the Cruz Azul bench, due to the undisputed ownership of Jesús Corona. picture 7

Andrés Gudiño returns to Cruz Azul

The goalkeeper Andres Gudino, who served as third goalkeeper until last year in Blue Cross, he will return to the cement team on June 2 when the team reports to preseason.

sources confirmed to ESPN that the board advanced its decision to bring back Gudino of the Tepatitlan of the MX Expansion League in the face of chronic injury Jesus Crown in the patellar tendon of the right knee, with which the three goalkeepers will fight for ownership of The Machine in the Opening 2022except in the case that Jury either Crown received a better financial and/or life offer to continue their career at another club.