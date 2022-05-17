crucifixes, vintage cars and more bodyguards than guests

@kourtneykardash

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are already legally married. “Until death do us part,” the eldest of the television sisters wrote on her Instagram account on Monday. In this way, she confirmed her link and shared with her 177 million followers her particular black and white photo album from the day of the ceremony that took place last Sunday in a court in the Californian town of Santa Barbara. . The same publication was shared by the musician on his Instagram, although in his case for his 7 million followers.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding album on Instagram

A wedding in which, according to People, there were more bodyguards than guests. In the eight photos shared by the couple, they are only seen accompanied by Mary Jo, the maternal grandmother of Kourtney Kardashian (43 years old), and Randy Barker, father of the 43-year-old Blink-182 drummer. They two seem to have been the only witnesses to the wedding, according to the US media. The couple has thus legalized their marriage after at the beginning of last April both gave the first “I do” in Las Vegas after the Grammy Awards. A union that took place at two in the morning in the One Love Wedding chapel, with an Elvis impersonator as master of ceremonies. This is how she shared it on her Instagram: “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at two in the morning, after an epic night and some tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured to the only open chapel with an Elvis and they were married (without a license). Practice makes perfect,” she wrote.

The turtledoves after saying yes

After yesterday there were many media outlets that shared the images captured by the paparazzi of the couple on their wedding day, Kardashian preferred to share more careful photographs in which both pose before the camera. In the images, the businesswoman shows the short dress with a corset and a heart-shaped brooch from Dolce & Gabbana chosen for the occasion, accompanied by a veil attached to sleeves also from the Italian firm. And on her neck, a pendant with a crucifix. Barker, for his part, went for black in her suit.

The private celebration between the newlyweds

Their relationship became public in February of last year, and the couple got engaged last October on a beach in Montecito, California. A moment that was also shared on their social networks and that has already been seen in full on the reality show family that the Kardashians have taken up after a year and a half without living surrounded by cameras. In the episodes of the series already broadcast, they have also shared their process of becoming parents and their visits to the fertility clinic.

The only guests?

According to US media such as People and TMZthe couple is already preparing a big party that will take place in Italy, this time yes, before hundreds of guests.

the first wedding

Kardashian and Barker They spent just $800 on their Las Vegas wedding., as revealed by the owner of the chapel where they did the ceremony. The new spouses did not allow any paparazzi to enter the place, they deployed their own security operation and did not bring any professional photographer.

Marty Frierson, owner of One Love Wedding Chapel, said it was important to the couple that an Elvis lookalike be present, so he charged extra to accommodate them. However, and according to him, he recorded OK! Magazine, the man commented that, compared to the rates he usually sets for similar weddings, theirs “was considerably cheap considering that it was a wealthy marriage”.

“I got a call from an attendant around 12.30 to check we were open”Marty said, adding that they explained to him that someone famous wanted to get married, but they couldn’t tell him who it was. He also noted that since the chapel opened two years ago, it was the first celebrity wedding to be officiated at the venue.

Frierson described that the turtledoves arrived accompanied by four people and that one of them was indeed a private escort, while the others seemed to be friends or assistants, and it was the latter who were in charge of taking the photos that were later published on the Instagram accounts. from both.

Recounting the scene of the union, he assured that they practically did not speak to him or to the staff of the place. Laughing and kissing, the couple rushed into the chapel and, during the ceremony, danced to three Elvis songs, and even the impersonator improvised a few karate chops.