Criticism: Criticism of “Corsini interprets Blomberg and Maciel”, by Mariano Llinás

Ignacio Corsini, Juan Manuel de Rosas and The pulpera of Santa Lucia are combined in this new work by the creator of extraordinary stories Y The flower which arrives at the Sala Leopoldo Lugones after its premiere at the 2022 Rotterdam Festival.

Corsini plays Blomberg and Maciel (Argentina/2022). Direction: Mariano Llinás. Script: Mariano Llinás, Agustín Mendilaharzu and Pablo Dacal. Photography and camera: Agustín Mendilaharzu and Ignacio Masllorens. Edition: Ignacio Codino. Sound: Federico Esquerro. Music: Pablo Dacal. Production: Laura Citarella. Producer: El Pampero. Duration: 104 minutes. Seven functions in the Lepoldo Lugones Hall of the San Martín Theater (Corrientes 1530): Thursday 19, Friday 20, Saturday 21 and Sunday 22, at 9:00 p.m.; Tuesday 24, Thursday 26 and Friday 27, at 6 p.m.

After Concert for the Battle of El Talapremiered at BAFICI 2021, Mariano Llinás presented in a parallel section of Rotterdam another curious work that links history (the one that confronted the unitaries and federalists) and Argentine music.

The starting point of the film is, of course, Corsini plays Blomberg and Macielan album released in 1929 with songs by the lyricist Héctor Pedro Blomberg and the musician Enrique Maciel about the times of Juan Manuel de Rosas, governor of Buenos Aires between 1833 and 1852. Llinás and his co-worker in the film, Agustín Mendilaharzu, intend to re -record these themes and investigate the stories behind each one of them: analyze the multiple connotations, scope and references of their lyrics, go in search of the places that are alluded to there, etc.

Camera in hand and masks on their faces, Llinás and Mendilaharzu tour various locations in the City and Province of Buenos Aires, and film the talented singer Pablo Dacal (who had already collaborated in The flower) and its three eminent guitarists Gustavo Semmartin, Julio Sleiman and Muhammad Habbibi Guerra interpreting classics -mostly waltzes rather than tangos and milongas- originally recorded by Ignacio Corsini as The pulpera of Santa Lucía, China de la Mazorca, The guitar maker of San Nicolás, The mazorquera of Monserrat, Unitary Tirana either The embroiderer of San Telmo.

Beyond ideological questions (Llinás jokes with the concept of “equidistance”, but it is clear that the figure of Rosas does not suit him at all, to the point that he is named many more times as a dictator or tyrant rather than as a popular leader and the references to the Mazorca are almost always parapolice forces), Corsini plays Blomberg and Maciel it is, on the one hand, an authentic musical delight and, to a certain extent, a new and interesting commitment to adventure in the cinema (and of the cinema), which is somewhat the leitmotif of Llinás’ filmography: to investigate a subject in depth and leave to look for the hidden stories and not so much. It is that, in that sense, one of the ones that is addressed the most in this feature film is that of Camila O’Gorman and, it is known, it has already been profusely addressed in books and films such as that of María Luisa Bemberg.

The truth is that the resources of the film begin to repeat themselves and the narration stretches more than is advisable. In any case, Llinás always has at hand a musical fragment or some ingenious contribution so that the experience remains playful and attractive. And we must celebrate that, in their increasingly recurrent and ostensible temptation to appear on camera, Llinás and his cronies have been perfecting their timing and their comic streak.

After masterpieces like extraordinary stories Y The flower, In comparison, these approaches to Argentine history and music seem like transitional projects, possible films (and very worthwhile, by the way) in times of restrictions typical of the pandemic. Hopefully, beyond continuing to delve into these types of issues as promised (in the closing titles of this film it is even anticipated that “Corsini will return”), the new normal will recover the most daring, ambitious and adventurous Llinás that we knew so much admire.

