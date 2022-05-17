Cristiano Ronaldo show, United presses Conte who loses to Brighton

A hat-trick by Cristiano Ronaldo paves the way for the Manchester United to a 3-2 win on the Norwich in 33rd day of the Premier League : the Red Devils therefore take advantage of the home round against the bottom of the standings to reach -3 from fourth place chaired by Tottenham from With you that, on returning to the bench after being a result negative for Covid-19 is punished in the 90 ‘by a goal by Trossard and lost at home 1-0 to Brighton. Negative turn also for Arsenal which is defeated 1-0 by the Southampton and is joined by Ronaldo and his teammates in fifth place. Finally, perhaps a decisive defeat for the Watford and his fate in the Premier League: Roy Hodgson’s team lost 2-1 at home to Brentford and remains penultimate with 22 points, six points behind Everton who, however, have two more games to play.

Irresistible Ronaldo: hat-trick in the Utd 3-2 at Norwich

And the Norwich to become dangerous first, with De Gea that on 2 ‘he has to go out desperately on Pukki to avoid the advantage of the guests, but on 7’ Ronaldo gives the Red Devils the lead: a defensive error by Gibson launches Elanga, which immediately puts in the center for Cr7 who beats Krul with a right flat from a few steps: it is the 13th goal this year in the league for the Portuguese. At 31 ‘Lingard is close to doubling on Dalot’s assist, but the Dutch goalkeeper is good at rejecting. On the next corner, however, Utd doubles: Ronaldo heads again on Telles’ cross to sign the 2-0. At the end of the first half, Norwich finds the flicker to reopen the game: it is Dowell to finalize a precise cross in the area of Pukki. At 51 ‘, the Finnish striker “started his own business” and signed an equal: the number 22 was good at receiving from Dowell and mocking De Gea with a right at the near post. Cr7 tries again in the 60th minute, but his header is central and is neutralized by the goalkeeper. The Portuguese’s appointment with his is only postponed personal hat-trick: it’s the 76th minute when the former Juve starts a great right-footed free kick and folds Krul’s hands: it’s 3-2, second hat-trick and 15th goal of the season.

Count mocked in the 90th minute: Tottenham knocked out against Brighton

The Tottenham does not sting and is mocked in the 90 ‘from Brightonwho wins 1-0 at Spurs: after a tight and nervous first half, where both former Juventus players Kulusevski And Bentancur they collect a yellow card and where the goalkeepers remain practically inactive, in the second half the entry of Moura instead of the Swede he gives more spice to the Spurs’ maneuver which, however, cannot seriously worry Sanchez’s goal, if not with an insidious cross Holberg at 75 ‘he crosses the whole area but does not find any runners ready. At 90 ‘comes the joke for Conte: it is Trossard with a precise left at the far post to pass Lloris and give Brighton three unexpected points, which lead Potter’s team to tenth place in the standings with 40 points.

Arsenal knockout: Southampton win 1-0

L’Arsenal makes fun, the Southampton scores: this is the leitmotif of the first half at St. Mary’s Stadium, where the Gunners dictate the timing of the match but fail to find the flicker to take the lead. The hosts, on the other hand, take the lead on the first ring: it is the central Bednarek to beat Ramsdale from a few steps using an assist in the area by Elyounoussi in the 44th minute. In the second half, Arteta’s team is close to scoring before with Saka and then with Smith-Rowebut the result remains unchanged: it ends 1-0, with the Gunners who are reached in fifth place by Manchester Utd and with the Saints who return to success after five games and climb to 39 points in the standings in eleventh place.

Watford knockout: Brentford wins in the 96th minute

The Watford remains penultimate in the standings: Roy Hodgson’s team lost the home match 2-1 against Brentford: is a goal by Norgaard at 17 ‘to bring the guests forward: the Danish former Fiorentina midfielder did well to reiterate the ball on the net after a scrum in the area. In the second half, however, Roy Hodgson’s team found a draw: it was the Nigerian Dennis at 55 ‘to mock Foster with a right from a few steps. At 96 ‘, however, Frank’s team hit the three points: it is Jansson to find the flash to sign the final 2-1 that condemns the Hornets.

