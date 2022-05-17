Cristiano Ronaldo, future decided: the announcement leaves no doubts

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future remains a puzzle: will he leave Manchester United at the end of the season or will he decide to stay? Meanwhile, an announcement could clarify the matter

The season of Manchester Unitedcoincided with the return of Cristiano Ronaldo, it was not exciting. THE Red Devils they missed the qualification for the next one Champions League and on the last day of the championship, if a victory against the Crystal Palace and the West Ham should check it out Brightonthey could also risk remaining outside theEuropa League and, consequently, be satisfied with the Conference.

From next season, the Dutch will be at the helm of the club Ten Hagwho in the last five seasons has done great things with theAjax. The coach born in ’70, in these hours, has released some very interesting statements in relation to his new adventure and could not help but talk about Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United, Ten Hag blinds Ronaldo: “I want …”

The Dutch technician made some statements to the microphones of the “De Telegraaf” where he was able, among other things, to answer a question about Cristiano Ronaldo: “I’m looking forward to working with him. Ronaldo is a giant, for what he has already shown, and I think he is still very ambitious. Of course I want to keep him on the team. He was very important for the club ”.

So, words to honey for the Portuguese from what – apparently – will be his new coach. Cristiano Ronaldo for another season al Manchester United e for the first time he will not play the Champions League. Where will we see it? In Europe or Conference League? Obviously, as long as the imponderable does not happen during the transfer market.