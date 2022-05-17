Cristiano Ronaldo flies to Mourinho: crazy hypothesis for the summer – CalciomercatoWeb.it

Sensational scenario for the last summer transfer market session: Cristiano Ronaldo can return to Mourinho’s employ

Josè Mourinho he is very focused on what, hands down, will be the race of the year for his Roma. Just over seven days to go to the final of Conference League against Feyenoord and the Giallorossi are already evaluating the next moves in view of the summer session of transfer market which will officially reopen in a few weeks. In this sense, the fate of Cristiano Ronaldo could be closely linked to that of Josè Mourinho.

According to the British newspaper ‘Express’ and also referred to by ‘Don Balon’, Josè Mourinho would have jumped to the top of the Newcastle for next season. After a decidedly disappointing start to the championship, the bianconeri have recovered and are ready to plan the next transfer session for the 2022/23 Premier League. And, from this point of view, the arrival of a great profile even on the bench would seem a priority for the ‘Magpies’ who think strongly of the ‘Special One’.

Mourinho plus CR7: double shock blow

The first piece can therefore be the current technician of the Rome although, the Lusitanian would not be the only surprise for Newcastle in view of the coming year. Howe amazed by leading to a salvation that seemed impossible: the technician, with Mourinho entering, could therefore rescind. And the first gift Newcastle’s new ownership would have in mind is that of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese champion, it has been clear for months, is not having a great time in the Premier League with the Manchester United jersey and it is for this reason that his farewell to Old Trafford seems practically taken for granted for months. Despite the deadline until 30 June 2023, Ronaldo would like to start again elsewhere and Newcastle’s ambitions in this sense could convince CR7 to embrace Mourinho again.

However, a complicated scenario given that it is ‘Special One‘is under contract with the Rome and is ready to play for the possible first trophy to give to the Giallorossi fans, with the challenge to Feyenoord in the Conference League final next week.