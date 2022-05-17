Cristiano Ronaldo excluded from the best Premier League players, Ferdinand: “Ridiculous”

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarrod Bowen, Joao Cancelo, Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah, Son Heung-min, James Ward-Prowse and Bukayo Saka. These are the names of the candidates to the Player of the Year in the Premier League . A list of great footballers which, however, seems to lack a name of excellence, that of Cristiano Ronaldo . At least that’s what he thinks Rio Ferdinand historic former defender of Manchester United and the English national team.

The former legend spoke on his podcast Vibe with Five underlining how the lack of presence of the Portuguese among the candidates to be the best of the English top league is absolutely “ridiculous”.

DISRESPECT – “Was Saka named on the list as player of the year? I wouldn’t put him above Cristiano Ronaldo, no, not this season. CR7 must be ahead of at least three guys on the list. Cristiano probably wouldn’t have won, but in terms of absence from the shortlist, that’s ridiculous. He’ll take it as a disrespect, but that’s what fuels him, he’s probably thinking, ‘How dare you?’. If this list is based on the stats, I think CR7 will stand saying, ‘I’ve scored more goals than most of everyone on this list except Salah, so what are you talking about?’ ” Rio Ferdinand.