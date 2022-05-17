COPD telemonitoring, a double-edged sword

Luis Puente, Rosa Marín, Alicia Oliva and Javier de Miguel participate in the Interhospital Pneumology Conference.

The specialists of Gregorio Maranon Hospital have placed telemonitoring as one of the key new technologies that allows them to remotely monitor the clinical status of patients with obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). However, the application of this tool also requires an education process to prevent it from ending up being counterproductive for attention. “It is a double-edged sword”, has reported the medical specialist of the Pulmonology Service, Alice Olive.

Table on the “Personalization of assistance to patients with COPD” in the Interhospital Conference led by the Hospital Gregorio Marañón.

This new formula for observing patients has become one of the keys to the eighth Interhospital Conference on Pulmonology, which has had the Madrid hospital as the protagonist. The meeting, organized by Medical Writing and sponsored by the Neumomadrid Foundation, has also had the collaboration of GSK Y Oximesa Nippon Gases.

The Gregorio Marañón has already tested this technology with a group of 35 patients, who are monitored remotely at home thanks to devices such as a tablet, pulse oximeter, scale, or heart rate meter. However, this technology does not prevent patients from having to go to the Emergency Room when they present a complication. “Patients tend to think that we are constantly watching them any symptoms”, Oliva pointed out.

In order to facilitate this process of education in the use of the tool, the Madrid hospital has opted to make a selection of the participants diagnosed with COPD which includes criteria such as academic level, the cognitive deficits or the social and family environment. “We meet patients who do not know how to read adequately or who They don’t know how to use technology.explained the specialist.

The system has been established by a colored traffic light that allows the health personnel performing the screening to make a decision about the patient. The red alert is applied when a “critical situation” that requires going to emergencies by symptoms such as high fever, increased dyspnea or expectoration of blood. The yellow level is rated as “suspected exacerbation” and it occurs when complications in oxygenation or heart rate are detected that also require an emergency evaluation. While the green stage or “observation” is the one in which the triage does not verify relevance and the follow-up of the coordinating nurse.

“They are not emergency care programs but follow-up programs. Patients must be taught what the symptoms are for going to the emergency room without delay”, explained Oliva.

Alicia Oliva and Rosa Marín during the Interhospital Conference on Pulmonology.

Nursing, a key role in telemonitoring

The telemonitoring system that the Marañón has begun to apply has been based on a multidisciplinary team that combines different health profiles. While the medical specialists in Pulmonology they are in charge of functions such as reviewing alerts, home visits for acute cases or back-up care, the nurses They carry out triage, confirmation visits or health promotion and self-care tasks with COPD patients.

rose marin, an advanced practice nurse at the Pulmonology Service at the Gregorio Marañón Hospital, explained that the educational work is transversal to all phases of treatment. She begins with the diagnosis, but continues with follow-up and consultation visits. “Nursing plays a fundamental role. We are professionals with clinical skills, recognized educators”, she pointed out.

Among its functions is the realization of health status questionnaires of patients in different clinical states, as well as the assessment of some indicators such as consciousness, physical examination, weight, auscultation, signs of cyanosis, muscle use, sleep patterns, or food intake. While all that was finally collected in “particular observations” for each patient.

“I am starting the Nursing visit for the COPD patient. Dr. Oliva, who has evaluated them, refers them to me. They are not candidates for telemonitoring but they can benefit from a consultation”, added Marín.

Beyond the need to improve the educational aspect and the alert system, what the two professionals have agreed on is the good results of the telemonitoring of COPD patients. According to more than a dozen studies published in the last two decades, this tool facilitates the reduction of hospital stays and minimizes the costs derived from the provision of the service.